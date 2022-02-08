One hour on a bench with the $1 sketch artist of Boston Common

Shea, an artist who regularly draws passersby on Boston Common for a dollar, was sketching Yanni Sa’Ponte, 24. Sa’Ponte was having boyfriend troubles. “I stopped and got a drawing and because I’m [expletive] depressed,” he said. He vented to Shea until the artist handed him his portrait — an expressive doodle with a tired curve for a smile and gentle slopes for shoulders.

“That happens a lot, where people will just start telling me stories,” said Shea, 25, after Sa’Ponte left. “People feel like they have someone to talk to.”

He paused, then added: “It’s taught me how to just listen.”

Armed with a stack of index cards and a Sharpie, Shea has made $1 drawings on and off since 2017, as a way to meet new people. “I’ve always loved to talk to people, talking to strangers,” he said. “It’s more about the conversation than the drawing.”

Since last May, Shea said, the street sketches have been his main source of income. These days, he sets up at one Boston Common bench, near the gazebo and an off-leash dog area.

Shea, who lives in Dorchester and grew up in East Boston, is a lifelong artist. He said he “learned to draw on the train,” sketching unaware commuters on the T, but he likes that his subjects are in on it now.

“I’m people-watching, but they know about it,” he said. “They’re signing up for it.”

At his feet, a hand-drawn sign made from an inverted Sal’s Pizza box advertises “$1 Drawing of You!” Most drawings take a few minutes or less to complete. On Monday, even people who didn’t stop did double-takes. A man strolled by, smiling at Shea. “I’m glad you’re still out here, my friend,” he said. “I’ve still got your drawing.”

Artist Nick Shea, 25, doodles or writes in a sketchpad while he waits for somebody to stop for a $1 drawing on Boston Common. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

In some cases, “people are going to walk right by you and act like you don’t exist,” said Shea, who managed three drawings Monday before an afternoon drizzle dried up business. “Then there’s people who are going to walk by, and it’s going to mean the world to them.”

He’s careful to say that his pieces are not caricatures; he wants to represent features faithfully, not exaggerate them. “I capture the essence of people more than the details,” he said. “That’s why I like having a conversation with them — it’s like, ‘Oh, I see how you are.’”

Shea was partly inspired by the fast-paced street art of the late Jason Polan, who set out on a quest to sketch every person in New York. Shea, too, has a lofty goal: He wants to draw a million people, a mission complicated by the fact that he hasn’t kept count. He estimates his number of dollar sketches is “in the thousands.”

And the thousands have proven themselves to be an eclectic cast of characters: “I had one guy, he was just going off, and I’m pretty sure he confessed to a murder,” said Shea. Another time, a couple bickered the entire time Shea drew. “But then when I gave them the drawing, they went, ‘Awww,’ and then they hugged each other,” he said. “I was like, ‘I think I just saved that marriage.’”

Throughout his nearly five years of street sketches, he has drawn people of all ages. Groups of graduates, a just-engaged couple, and tourists looking for souvenirs from the city. People visiting from Korea, France, Colombia — he keeps a list.

“I’m trying to be a part of someone’s day, not interrupt someone’s day,” he said. “I’m not here to change their life or anything like that. I’m here to just help them in the moment. I don’t know. It’s teaching me a lot.”

McKenzie Simmons and Sarina Gupta pose for a drawing by artist Nick Shea on Boston Common. “It’s a cute little thing to do in the park," Gupta said. Dana Gerber

Some customers keep in touch via Instagram, tagging Shea in snapshots of their drawings, and “then there’s people who I never see again,” he said. Unless he takes a photo of a drawing before handing it off, he never sees it again, either. “You put it out in the world, and you do better next time,” he said.

Shea’s dream is to take his sketches on the road, drawing strangers on a tour around the country. For now, he’s happy to be bundled up on the Common, index cards in hand, waiting for the next person to stop.

This is his first time sketching outside through the winter, but he’s not deterred. “It’s all about patience,” he said, “and I guess being a little crazy.”

Nick Shea composing a $1 drawing for a passerby on Boston Common. Dana Gerber

