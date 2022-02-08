Big Tech goes boom and bust — at the same time

On Friday, shares of the company still known as Amazon jumped 14 percent , adding $191 billion to its market value. That broke the record for the largest one-day gain in value for a stock. It also made founder Jeff Bezos $19 billion richer in a single day.

Shares of Meta Platforms, the company formerly known as Facebook, plunged 26 percent on Thursday, slicing its market value by $232 billion. It was the largest one-day loss of value by a stock in history.

Investors witnessed two unusual records set in the stock market last week. The feats were all the more unusual since they reflect diametrically opposed market trends.

The opposite moves reflected the diverging business results and outlook each company reported last week. But at a deeper level, Amazon looks like it has plenty of room left to grow, while Facebook may be tapped out and headed for Myspace-land.

Only about 13 percent of US retail sales are online and cloud computing is still early, but Facebook already has 2.9 billion monthly active users in a world where only about 4.9 billion people are online. Facebook also faces more major competitors than Amazon. Snap and Pinterest impressed Wall Street with their results and dance-video phenom TikTok, which isn’t public, has been a major draw for Facebook users.

It all came home to roost at Meta. Fourth-quarter profits were less than Wall Street analysts expected, the company’s count of monthly active users declined for the first time in its history, and a privacy protection move by Apple for iPhone owners could cut revenue in 2022 by $10 billion.

With the Federal Reserve getting ready to raise interest rates and inflation on the march, investors don’t seem to have much patience for tech company stumbles. On a smaller scale, Boston tech companies like Teradyne and Cerence suffered similar fates as Meta, with one-day drops of 22 percent and 31 percent, respectively.

But at Amazon, chief executive Andy Jassy could have been singing the opening from “Oklahoma” because everything’s going his way.

Revenue and profits for the fourth quarter were higher than analysts expected, as the company navigated the tight labor market and supply-chain shortages better than rivals. Amazon also holds a stake in upstart electric truck maker Rivian on its balance sheet and got a $12 billion boost to its bottom line from Rivian’s November IPO. And while Meta and others dealt with Apple’s advertising crackdown, Amazon’s ad business that relies mainly on its web site and apps was booming.

“We do see the sun coming out and getting better here,” chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky said.

Sadly for the Boston region, there aren’t any stocks following Amazon’s lead — at least not yet. We’ve yet to hear how HubSpot, Akamai, Wayfair, DraftKings and many others fared in the fourth quarter, not to mention the first-ever year-end reports from Toast and Ginkgo Bioworks.

