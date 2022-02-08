IDG buys Selling Simplified

International Data Group chief executive Mohamad Ali has beefed up his company’s marketing technology by completing the biggest acquisition in IDG’s history — the purchase of Selling Simplified. It’s a Denver-based provider of lead-generation software and services offered on a subscription basis. Selling Simplified’s 285 employees have joined Needham-based IDG’s roughly 3,300-person global workforce and will be part of its IDG Communications division, reporting up to division president Kumaran Ramanathan. Selling Simplified, founded in 2012 by Michael Whife and Jag Sidhu, brings with it a massive database that can be used to determine businesses’ tech purchasing plans. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. — JON CHESTO

ENERGY

Mass. Clean Energy Center has a new CEO

The quasi-public Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s board has named Jennifer Daloisio as its new chief executive and executive director. Daloisio had been filling in on an interim basis since Stephen Pike left the agency last fall to join FirstLight Power, a Burlington-based owner of hydroelectric facilities. Daloisio will be paid $200,000 to lead the roughly 55-person agency, which provides state-sanctioned subsidies and support for clean-energy businesses. She first joined MassCEC as its chief financial officer in 2014, after an 18-year accounting career. — JON CHESTO

METALS

Aluminum prices soar amid rising demand and smelter closures

Aluminum surged to a 13-year high in London as booming demand and a swath of smelter closures from China to Europe brings the risk of shortages of the crucial industrial metal. Prices rose as much as 3.3 percent to $3,236 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, surpassing a peak in October to reach the highest since 2008. Key raw materials from nickel to natural gas and crude oil have surged in recent months as consumption has risen sharply with the world emerging from the pandemic, while supply hasn’t kept up. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

NEWSLETTERS

Crain Communications buys a stake in Front Office Sports

Crain Communications is investing in Front Office Sports, giving the startup funds to expand its daily newsletter aimed at sports-business professionals. Crain is buying a 20 percent stake in Front Office Sports, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified. The deal values the company at $25 million, the parties said Tuesday. Front Office Sports’ other investor is the private equity firm SC Holdings. Cofounders Russell Wilde and Adam White began working together on Front Office Sports in their dorm room at the University of Miami. After graduating, they got funding in 2019 and hired their first full-time employee, said White, who is now 27 and chief executive. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MOTORCYCLES

Harley makes a comeback

Harley-Davidson reported a surprise profit in the fourth quarter as strong demand in its home market and higher motorcycle prices padded earnings and shipping delays eased. Adjusted profit of 15 cents a share marked a sharp turnaround from a loss in the same period last year and far outpaced Wall Street’s expectation of a 32-cent loss, the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue from motorcycles and related products rose to $816 million, the Milwaukee-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Two years into his tenure as chief executive, Jochen Zeitz has slashed costs, exited unprofitable markets, and tightened inventory to raise motorcycle prices. His turnaround plan, dubbed “Hardwire,” paid off in the quarter as shipments of motorcycles replenished US inventory that had been drained by shipping delays and parts shortages. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer sets its sights lower for 2022

COVID-19 vaccine sales boosted Pfizer earnings well past fourth-quarter expectations, but the drug maker has set a lower-than-expected bar for 2022. Pfizer debuted on Tuesday annual forecasts for both earnings and revenue that fell short of analyst expectations even as the drug maker expects another robust year of sales from its vaccine, Comirnaty, and its new coronavirus treatment, Paxlovid. Pfizer expects Comirnaty to bring in another $32 billion in sales in 2022, while Wall Street is looking for more than $34 billion. Both the company and the Street expect another $22 billion in sales from Paxlovid, which received authorization from US regulators shortly before Christmas. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TRADE

Deficit was the largest ever in 2021

The US trade deficit grew in 2021 to the largest on record, reflecting a surge in the value of consumer-goods imports as the pandemic discouraged spending on services and drove more outlays for merchandise. The annual shortfall in goods and services increased for a second straight year, widening 26.9 percent to $859.1 billion, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. The December gap grew to $80.7 billion from the prior month. Annual imports climbed 20.5 percent to $3.39 trillion from 2020, while exports rose 18.5 percent to $2.53 trillion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SMALL BUSINESS

Owners worried about inflation, worker shortages

Sentiment among US small businesses fell in January as owners remained wary of high inflation, worker shortages, and future economic conditions. The National Federation of Independent Business optimism index fell to 97.1 from 98.9, the lowest since February 2021, the group said Tuesday. Inflation remains a top concern for small businesses, and a net 61 percent of owners raised average selling prices. That’s the highest in monthly data back to 1986. In another sign of inflationary pressures, a record 50 percent of firms said they boosted compensation amid difficulty attracting qualified talent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Amex to offer checking accounts to credit card holders

American Express will begin offering checking accounts to consumers with its credit cards as the company seeks to broaden its appeal to younger generations. The checking account will come with an annual percentage yield of 0.5 percent and a debit card that offers rewards tied to spending, AmEx said Tuesday in a statement. The country’s largest banks typically offer interest rates of 0.01 percent. AmEx has been focused on adding more millennial and Generation Z customers, and about 60 percent of new accounts it added last year came from those age cohorts. Younger customers like to use their debit cards for certain spending such as ride share services or cups of coffee and use the products as a substitute for cash, AmEx found in recent research. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Neil Young expands his grievances to big banks and climate

Neil Young appears to be laying another stake in the ground. The musician called on baby boomers to “ditch the companies contributing to the mass fossil fuel destruction of Earth,” and proceeded to encourage people take their money from JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. “Join me as I move my money away from the damage causers or you will unintentionally be one of them,” Young said in a post on his website dated Monday. The 76-year-old recently contributed to a wave of negative attention toward Spotify over Joe Rogan’s podcast, removing his music and prompting others to join him. Young’s criticism of the streaming service did not escape his Monday post when he addressed the company’s employees, saying chief executive Daniel Ek is “your big problem — not Joe Rogan.” “Get out of that place before it eats up your soul,” Young said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

