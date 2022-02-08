Work begins on a rare new building on Newbury Street

A surface parking lot at the corner of Newbury and Dartmouth streets in Back Bay long billed as the last developable parcel on Boston’s high-end shopping street, next year will be home to a five-storyoffice and retail building.

Real estate firm L3 Capitalhas closed on a $56 million construction loanto develop a 43,500-square-footbuilding at 149 Newbury St. which it says will be “unlike any building on Newbury today.” The first two floors will include 16,000 square feet of retail space, while the top three will house 27,500 square feet of office.