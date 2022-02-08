Bee’s Wrap goes big with produce bags

A Bee's Wrap produce bag. Handout

The Middlebury, Vt., company Bee’s Wrap, founded by Sarah Kaeck, has been on a mission for years to eliminate single-use plastics to store food. The company produces reusable and washable wraps in squares and rectangles of organic cotton infused with beeswax, organic jojoba oil, and tree resin. They soften with the warmth of your hands and mold around foods and bowls, forming a seal when it cools, and come in a variety of fun patterns. Last year, Kaeck included a vegan version, replacing beeswax with candelilla wax (a plant from the Southwest and Mexico with properties like beeswax). Now, the company has introduced vegan produce bags (11 inches by 11 inches) to keep herbs, vegetables, and fruits fresh longer in the fridge. You seal the bags also with the warmth of your fingers. They are washable, reusable, and compostable, and can replace silicone bags as well ($14.99). Available at Pemberton Farms, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617- 491-2244; Debra’s Natural Gourmet, 98 Comm., Ave., West Concord, 978-371-7573; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955, or go to beeswrap.com.