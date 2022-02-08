Charles Draghi doesn’t need to butter anyone up

Belmont’s Charles Draghi, 57 — “or, in chef years, 85,” he says — has seen it all. His first job was as a prep cook in a roadhouse where he watched Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker perform. Locally, he gained attention as the chef at Marcuccio’s in the North End, later moving on to his own Bay Village restaurant, Erbaluce, which closed in 2018. Now he’s resurfaced at the West End’s Alcove, working alongside owner Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli, a presence at Craigie on Main and Eastern Standard (and the nephew of local legend Chris Schlesinger). On Draghi’s menu: razor clams, whelks, carbonara — and almost no butter.

To be honest, I was kind of dragging my feet a little bit in terms of finding something because, you know, with COVID, a chef with no sense of smell or taste is not really worth a lot. It’s kind of like a pianist who has no use of his fingers.

But [I heard] Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli was looking for somebody. I had always wanted to do sort of a fish-themed restaurant, and I’ve known him forever. It just seemed like a perfect fit. So I called him.

I went in, and the place had such a really great vibe. I believe in the feel of a restaurant as soon as you walk in, and the feel was just very positive. The energy in everybody who worked there seemed really happy. The managers were awesome. So I just had this great vibe going in. If you know Tom, well, hospitality is in his bone marrow. He’s the living embodiment of hospitality. So, you know, it’s just a perfect fit. And I don’t have to do a lot of the things that my own restaurant took me away from. I just basically have to focus on cooking.

As somebody who’s been in this industry in Boston a long time, what’s going to happen to restaurants over the next year?

Well, the thing that people don’t really talk about that much is that it wasn’t an easy business before COVID. Restaurants closed all the time, so there was that. Staffing has been nearly impossible for a long time. [At Erbaluce], we couldn’t get a steady bartender. We had one in the very beginning, but it was nearly impossible to staff to begin with. And then COVID has made it so that a lot of people have taken a break. It’s a cliche now, but they’ve taken a break and realized they don’t want to stay in the restaurant business.

A lot of my cooks I called to talk to, they’re like, ‘Well, we’re making better money and better hours doing construction or driving trucks or something.’ So there’s that. … Deliveries are difficult. But you know, even before COVID, a lot of my purveyors couldn’t find people to drive trucks to make deliveries. COVID amplified the problems that were already there.

What does all this mean for customers reading this?

New restaurants are always going to open, right? Because every time a young cook gets into a kitchen, they’re looking to gain experience, and they’re looking to gain a client base, and hopefully some investors to open. There’s always going to be investors, or people with money, who are looking to invest to have their favorite spot. And then there’s always going to be new people coming in from other fields, whether they’ve been investment bankers, or lawyers or whatever, who have a dream of owning a restaurant. That’s the problem a lot of times. Because they don’t know the business, they have unrealistic expectations of the finances. So they’re willing to sign leases for higher rent than they should, and higher rent than the business can sustain. So then everybody else is like, ‘Well, this is the going rate.’ Really, $100 a square foot? There’s no way you can make that. ‘Well, you know, Joe Blow is willing to pay it.’ I’m like, yeah, but that’s a commodities trader with a black Amex. They don’t understand the business.

So what does that mean for the Boston restaurant scene?

To be honest with you — I said years ago to another writer, and she thought I was crazy — but I said, in a handful of years, Boston’s going to basically be chain restaurants. You’re going to have large corporate chains who can afford the rent because they have outlets in other cities with much lower rents; they can defray the cost.

Do you still believe it?

I think I’m a little more optimistic that the one-off or private restaurants or locally owned restaurants have a fighting chance in terms of competition. But still, the thing is the rents. It’s just unrealistic, and landlords, with commercial real estate, would rather see their places sit fallow than to charge a reasonable rent.

Now, when I say reasonable rent, over the last 10 or 15 years, the commercial real estate has gone up 10 times the rate of inflation. So it’s much more where inflation has been going up, except for recently, but it’s been an average of 1.6, under 2 percent a year. Landlords have been charging double, triple, quadruple their rents on renewals.

I looked at one space when we opened our restaurant, 12 years ago, 13 years ago; it was $8,000 a month, and then it went to $45,000 a month after the 10-year lease. And then the landlord wouldn’t renew for less than $65,000 a month. Well, it’s impossible to pay that. That’s the biggest issue: commercial real estate, and nobody can live around the city anymore.

People working in restaurants used to live in Eastie. They can’t anymore, so they’re way down the South Shore, North Shore. The trains don’t run late enough. The T closes too early. So, if you have a 2 a.m. license, you can’t get your employees home. Maybe bartenders can afford an Uber but, you know, dishwashers, bus people, barbacks? They can’t afford that. So that’s been a problem. But that’s been a problem for 35 years, since I moved to Boston.

The interior of Alcove. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What about opening restaurants in the suburbs?

I was never a big proponent of moving a restaurant to the suburbs … You don’t have an early crowd, really, and you don’t have later crowd. You have that 7:30 Saturday night, and that’s it. That’s your seating. So trying to get people on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday is hard, and it’s done by 9.

In the restaurant business, margins are so slim, that it’s the pre-theater and post-theater rush. Those things pay your bills. You can actually make money. But, if you do just one giant seating where you’re packed but only for an hour, it’s very hard to make a living that way. You need three seatings. … But, at the same time, it used to be people went to the suburbs because you could get cheaper rents. But now you can be a half-hour outside of the city, and they’re charging rents like they’re in Boston. It’s not that cheap.

Let’s talk about butter. I was told you don’t cook with butter.

That’s kind of been my thing for a long time. I started to ease off of butter. At my restaurant and at Marcuccio’s, I cooked completely without butter.

What I found was, as I eased up on the butter, all the other flavors came out more. Some people think I have this thing against butter. I love butter. I put it on my toast in the morning. But, the amounts of butter that most restaurants use, I just did away with that. And you can taste everything. The thing is, a lot of chefs will say butter is flavor, right? You hear that all the time, but what happens is the butter first mutes the flavor. It just sits on top of it. And then you have to add a lot more salt to get the flavor of the food back up over the butter. If you take a recipe and you cook it straight out, it could be the same recipe, and at the end, you put a big spoon of butter, you now have to add 5 to 10 times as much salt to get the flavor back out over the butter. So you wind up with basically salty butter with some other flavors in there.

On a night off, you’re going someplace to eat just for taste, you know, just because it’s delicious. Where you go, invariably, is Asian restaurants, or Middle Eastern food, or Central American, or all these places along that Equatorial belt that don’t use butter. It’s always some cuisine that doesn’t use butter at all. But yet, butter is flavor, right? You never hear a chef say, ‘You know what I really love is Norwegian cuisine!’ Or, you know, ‘The Bavarians really have their finger on the pulse.’ You don’t hear that.

So what are you cooking at Alcove?

I’m trying to keep it simple New England. Local fishermen, local farms, and I’m taking things they already have and just amplifying them. They had a good bar burger. But now I put on the best beef in the city. It’s Painted Hills. I season some beef fat and fold it into the burger with thyme and black pepper. Now it’s a really juicy burger. One of the best in the city, fantastic. I’m making some small changes like that.

Is it hard to go from owning a place to working for someone else?

It’s so easy. Because so many of the things that took me away from cooking don’t exist anymore. I can just focus on the food. When you own a place, between licensing, and getting investor calls, and all that kind of stuff? Cooking was a small percentage of it. Now, I can just focus on the food. I’ve been working seven days. And there’s a young guy there who says, ‘Oh, God, you’re working so much.’ You have no idea how easy this is. It’s like retirement. But you can only do that if you’re working with somebody who has your same mindset. I couldn’t work with somebody who’s like, ‘OK, it’s all about profit. Let’s get the cheapest stuff and pretend it’s good.’ Tom’s like, ‘If it costs me extra, I don’t care. I want really good stuff.’ We want to support local farmers; we want to support local fishermen, all stuff I’ve been doing forever.

When I moved to Boston 35 years ago, the farmers’ market was at Government Center. It was Noquochoke Farms and a guy selling used books. That was the farmers’ market. I’d buy as many apples as Noquochoke could give me, and I’d buy parsnips from them, and that was it. Tom’s younger than me, but he kind of grew up with that mentality. He grew up in the business.

You know, I’m Italian. So anything that people use for bait normally is what we have for dinner. Like whelks. I just put them on and people are like, ‘Wow, we didn’t know you could eat these things.’ Nobody’s serving whelks. Maybe a couple places in Chinatown, but I like doing that. And Tom loves it.

Most missed restaurant?

Tavern Road was great; consistently great. And Louis DiBiccari was awesome. And then he had Tony Susi in there with him. You couldn’t get a bad meal in there if you tried.

Favorite restaurant now?

I don’t really go out that much. But Giulia is just — they’re always knocking it out of the park there.

Best pizza in the city?

That’s tough, because the thing with pizza is always about the oven being hot. ... The original [Pizzeria] Regina has a coal-fired oven that gets hot enough. ... But I would say Picco, because their oven gets hot enough. Picco’s good. Upper Crust is good, too, but too much garlic.

Takeout Chinese?

Peach Farm. I love the owners. I love what they do. It’s always Peach Farm.

