Recipe: Extra Cheesy Pepperoni Pizza Rolls will win cheers during the big game

Makes about 30 or enough to serve 8

Give the fans something a little different this year on Super Bowl Sunday. Instead of pizza from your favorite corner spot, make these little pizza rolls in a big cast-iron skillet to enjoy while watching the game. No big skillet? Divide the rolls into 2 cake pans, or set them in a rectangular baking pan. Use a ball of pizza dough from the supermarket and cut it in half so rolling is easier to manage. The weight of prepared dough varies from 16 to 28 ounces; use what you can find, preferably 22 ounces or more. Don't worry too much about the exact weight, just go with the flow on this one, adjusting the filling to fit your dough. Spread it with prepared tomato sauce, grated cheese, thin slices of pepperoni, and a nugget of string cheese that ends up in the middle. Before baking, sprinkle everything with Parmesan. Long after the game is over, your family is going to be begging for these little rolls, and they couldn't be easier.

2 tablespoons cornmeal (for the skillet) 1 piece prepared pizza dough (22 to 28 ounces) Flour (for rolling dough) 1 tablespoon olive oil ¾ cup tomato sauce 1 teaspoon dried oregano 2 cups (8 ounces) grated mozzarella cheese 24 thin slices pepperoni (about 5 ounces) 6 logs string cheese (6 ounces) 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese Extra tomato sauce (for dipping)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Sprinkle the bottom of a 12-inch cast-iron skillet or nonstick skillet with a heatproof handle with cornmeal.

2. Divide the pizza dough in half. You will work with 1 piece of dough at a time. On a floured counter, roll 1 piece of dough into a 9-by-12-inch rectangle. If the dough springs back and is hard to roll, cover it with a clean kitchen towel and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes.

3. Position the dough so 1 long side is facing you, parallel to the counter edge. Drizzle with half the oil and spread the oil over the dough with your hand. With the back of a spoon, spread half the tomato sauce on top, leaving a 1-inch border all around. Sprinkle with half the oregano and half the mozzarella. Cover with half the pepperoni slices. Place 3 string cheese logs in a line 1-inch from the edge of the dough nearest to you. If they are too long, trim them. Start to roll the dough from the end closest to you. First fold the dough over the cheese logs, then roll it into a tight log. It will lengthen a little as you roll it. Pinch the seam to seal the dough and turn it over so the seam side is on the bottom.

4. With a large chef's knife, cut the roll into 1-inch slices. Place them cut sides up in the skillet. Repeat with the other piece of dough, layering it and rolling it up as directed. Tuck the slices, cut sides up, into the skillet.

5. Sprinkle the top of the rolls with Parmesan. Bake the rolls for 25 minutes, or until they are golden brown and the dough is firm to the touch. Let them rest in the skillet for 10 minutes. Serve hot, right out of the pan (wrap the handle with a kitchen towel), with extra tomato sauce.

Sally Pasley Vargas