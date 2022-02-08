Portuguese wines illuminate the beauty of blends

The book, which reads like a love letter to the country’s winegrowers, serves as a jumping-off point to consider the topic of red blends. Modern blending, you’ll recall, most often involves grapes grown in single-variety plots, picked at optimal levels of ripeness, fermented in separate batches, then blended with other varietal wines to create the finished product. Winemaker Luis Sottomayor, of Casa Ferreirinha, takes this approach to turn out a polished, lovingly crafted red wine called “Papa Figos,” made from four indigenous grapes grown in high-elevation vineyards in Douro Superior. The wine brand is named for Dona Antónia Ferreira, 19th-century matriarch of a family that made its name in port, the iconic fortified wine of the Douro Valley.

Give me a book over a screen any day. Infinitely more satisfying than anything delivered digitally, hardcovers are my jam. So imagine my delight when a friend reminded me about a tome on Portuguese wine, published last fall. That book, “Foot Trodden: Portugal and the Wines That Time Forgot,” is authored by Simon J. Woolf and Ryan Opaz. The Amsterdam-based Woolf, founder of online magazine The Morning Claret and author of “Amber Revolution: How the World Learned to Love Orange Wine,” joins forces with Opaz, owner of Catavino Tours, specializing in Portuguese food and wine excursions. The cover image of bare feet stomping grapes in a lagar, the traditional shallow stone basin for treading fruit, beckons you to dive in.

But this approach is not the only way to craft a blend. Independent-minded Tiago Sampaio takes an approach that would be familiar to small-scale farmers of generations past who grew grapes for the local cooperative and made wine for their own tables. Sampaio, who earned a PhD in viticulture and enology from Oregon State University before returning to his native Douro, is an ardent proponent of the field blend.

To make a spicy light red called “Renegado,” Sampaio looks to an old family vineyard interplanted with more than two dozen native grape varieties, some red and some white. He harvests all of the grapes at the same time and ferments them altogether. The approach, also practiced in other parts of the wine world, draws on the talents of several grape varieties at once. While some bring acidity, others contribute body, texture, or aromatics to the mix. Field blending can also serve as insurance. If one variety doesn’t ripen as well as expected in a particular vintage, others can take up the slack.

Uivo, Sampaio’s wine brand, translates to “howl.” That meaning is reinforced by his light red’s front label, which bears an illustration of a wolf’s paw, poised in a resolute stance. Sampaio’s wines, notes Woolf and Opaz, are often rejected by the region’s official tasting panel because his pours do not conform to the typical profile of Douro wines. But as an homage to an old-school style called consumo, it’s every bit as enjoyable as a bottle sporting the appellation’s seal. It’s like a liquid form of time travel — a reminder that everything old can be new again.

Uivo "Renegado" Vinhas Velhas 2020 Fresh and appealing, this light red offers scents of Bing cherry, violet petals, and warm spice notes, leading to a winsomely weighted palate that's tart with red currants, cherry fruit, and a hint of salt. 11.5 percent ABV.

Casa Ferreirinha "Papa Figos" Douro Vinho Tinto 2019 With aromas of cherry, black plum, baking spices, and a whisper of campfire, this red is rich and mouth-filling, full of dark berries, plush tannins, and a hint of appetizing bitterness. 13.5 ABV.

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com