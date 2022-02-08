Snuk foods opens up a world of options

You may limit your traveling these days, but you can still wander the world by discovering recipes from various cuisines — or try to recreate your own family recipes. Sometimes, though, they may involve ingredients that are harder to find. In those cases, it would be helpful to know about Snuk, an online bazaar of foods from across the globe. You’ll find Alwadi orange Blossom water from North Africa, West Indian burnt sugar, Ethiopian seasonings, Korean fig vinegar, and Jamaican plantain flour. The website is easy to navigate, tells you about the foods, and offers recipes. Search for products by region — Caribbean, Central and East Asia, Mediterranean, Middle East, North and West Africa, and others. Or by categories, like preserves, dry goods, condiments, herbs and spices, nuts and fruits, and so much more. Betsy Fox, a former New York advertising executive, avid traveler, and skilled cook, launched the site four years ago. “I started Snuk after having to shop for ingredients in four stores in New York to recreate simple international dishes,” says Fox. “The selection of international products in mainstream and specialty grocery stores in the US was abysmal.” Fox connected with what she calls “ingredient obsessives” — recipe developers, chefs, seasoned cooks, globetrotting journalists — who helped her discover and curate the quality products offered. “When considering ingredients, our guiding principle is to carry products that aren’t necessarily the most expensive but are what we consider “best in class” — brands that have a healthy respect for tradition, quality, and authenticity,” says Fox. Just strolling through the website can take you on an adventure. www.snukfoods.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND