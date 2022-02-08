We wanted a bean snack to scratch our itch for a salty crunch. These were our favorites.

Enter the humble bean. In addition to popcorn and nuts, we’ve been exploring varieties of crunchy legumes, which range from the ubiquitous chickpea to lentils, edamame, even fava beans and split peas. Although bean snacks can be an acquired taste without the immediate mouth-watering gratification of junk food’s finest, they offer a solid substitute for the health conscious. Beans can contribute to gut health with the added benefits of great fiber, plant-based protein, essential vitamins, minerals, and some antioxidants. Most roasted beans are lower in fat than nuts with a more satisfying density and chew than popcorn, and all have their own distinctive profiles and come in a wide variety of flavors. To avoid a lot of added ingredients and extra processing, we stuck to the simple sea salt varieties, which are available in area markets and online.

Yes, I know we should all watch our sodium intake, but there comes a time when nothing else will satisfy but an intense jolt of salty crunch. It’s probably the reason whole supermarket aisles are dedicated to chips and crisps and pretzels. But as part of our family’s ongoing quest to eat healthier, I’ve been on the hunt for crunchy snacks that have some level of nutritional value, satisfying those periodic salt cravings without all the extra fat and empty calories.

Advertisement

Here’s a recommended roundup to consider:

LENTILS — Roasted lentils were a revelation. Naturally chock full of nutrients, these little power-packed nuggets were our favorites, providing a satisfying hit of salt and crunch with just a few small handfuls. Farver Farms Lentil Crunchers pack a solid flavor punch but are on the oily side and contain MSG. Seapoint Farms Mighty Lil’ Lentils are just as tasty with only Pink Himalayan Salt, but they’re higher in fat content. Both add nice crunch to salads, too.

Advertisement

CHICKPEAS — Also known as garbanzo beans, chickpeas are not only an incredibly versatile bean in a wide range of dishes, they are filling and packed with nutrients. They are also easily available as crunchy roasted snacks, produced by many companies in a surprisingly wide range of flavors, from sea salt to barbecue, falafel, wasabi, etc. Of the simple salty varieties, we found Biena Chickpea Snacks to be the most reliable — tasty, with a nice texture, and not as hard as some of the other brands. The Good Bean Crunchy Chickpeas were even lighter, though not as salty, closer in taste to the plain bean.

EDAMAME — Never a huge fan of soybeans, we were pleasantly surprised how much we liked edamame. Seapoint Farms Dry Roasted Edamame, with only two ingredients, are loaded with protein, naturally cholesterol free, contain all the amino acids, and are quite tasty to boot.

BROAD BEANS — Also known as fava beans, these tasty, slightly sweet legumes have a typical bean profile nutritionally, plus they’re rich in the compound levodopa (L-dopa), which your body converts to the feel-good neurotransmitter dopamine. (Studies are exploring its efficacy with Parkinson’s patients.) They’re slightly bigger than most roasted beans, and they’re quite satisfying in texture, receptive to a wide range of flavors. Even the plain sea salt version of Bada Bean Bada Boom is quite nicely seasoned, belying its simple ingredients.

SPLIT PEAS/FAVA BEANS — Several companies make some unusual bean mixes and some offbeat flavor blends that might appeal to more adventurous eaters. We were looking for tried and true, and The Good Bean’s Protein Snack Mix is a winner, combining fava beans with slightly pungent split peas and just enough salt to bring out the flavor of both.

Advertisement

CORN — If you still find yourself hankering for the distinctive taste of corn chips, and popcorn is just too light and bland, you might consider roasted corn. While not nearly as nutritionally power packed as beans, corn is rich in vitamin C and the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. Dense and super crunchy, roasted corn may not be for sensitive teeth and can have quite high sodium content. But if the flavor of corn is what you’re craving, LOVE Corn makes snacks in a variety of flavor combinations that are almost addictively delicious, and the company partners with the Whole Kids Foundation to connect children to nutritional real food.

Buh bye, Fritos!

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.