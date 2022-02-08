‘2001,’ ‘Blade Runner’ effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull dies

“Here I am, this weird, L.A., young 23-year-old cowboy kid that they took on as kind of a mascot more than anything,” he said of the workers at the London studio where Stanley Kubrick was assembling his next movie. “It didn’t frighten them that I would cross over between all these different departments and get components built for me to do the things I wanted to do. They were totally supportive and thought it was funny and weird and whatever, and this kid’s going to do it and Kubrick says it’s OK, so we’ll do it.”

Working for a small animation shop, the young man talked his way onto a set in 1965 to help organize captions on a movie.

Advertisement

The movie was “2001: A Space Odyssey.” He started the shoot as a set extra and ended up one of the supervisors of visual effects.

Mr. Trumbull, who would spend the next six decades expanding cinematic horizons, with much of that work done at a studio compound in New Marlborough in the Berkshires, died Monday at 79. His wife, Julia, said the cause of death was complications from mesothelioma, according to the Associated Press.

The movies he would work on form the canon of late 20th century science fiction: Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner,” Robert Wise’s “The Andromeda Strain,” and “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” Citing other commitments, he turned down an offer to work on George Lucas’s first foray into the genre: “Star Wars’' and passed on Alejandro Jodorowsky’s “Dune” project.

Mr. Trumbull made his directorial debut with “Silent Running,” a 1972 dystopian sci-fi film starring Bruce Dern in which plant life is becoming extinct on earth. Roger Ebert, in his review, wrote that Mr. Trumbull “is one of the best science-fiction special-effects men. ‘Silent Running,’ which has deep space effects every bit the equal of those in ‘2001,’ also introduces him as an intelligent, if not sensational, director.”

Advertisement

“He seemed to be able to do anything,” Richard Yuricich, a special effects artist, cinematographer, and longtime collaborator, told The Boston Globe in 2015. “He’s not only a technician. He’s an artist. There are very few people who work that way.”

Mr. Trumbull earned Oscar nominations for best visual effects for “Close Encounters,” “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” and “Blade Runner.” In 1993, he shared an Academy Scientific and Engineering Award for his work developing an accelerated speed camera system called Showscan. In 2012, he won the Academy’s Gordon E. Sawyer Award, a special Oscar presented to “an individual in the motion picture industry whose technological contributions have brought credit to the industry.”

Mr. Trumbull also created “Back to the Future: The Ride” for Universal Studios’ theme park, developed special effects for rides at Las Vegas casinos, and helped bring IMAX into the entertainment marketplace.

“I don’t really define [my career] in the traditional way as being a director or a writer or a cinematographer,” Mr. Trumbull told the Globe, calling himself instead a “geeky artist” and “mad engineer.”

“I just think, ‘filmmaking is what I like to do.”’

Douglas Huntley Trumbull was born in Los Angeles in 1942. His father, Donald, was a visual effects supervisor who worked on “The Wizard of Oz.’' His mother, Marcia Hunt, was an artist.

Advertisement

As an illustrator and airbrush artist at Graphic Films in Los Angeles, Mr. Trumbull helped create a documentary, “To the Moon and Beyond,” for the 1964 New York World’s Fair. The movie, shot with a 360-degree process and projected on an overhead dome, caught the eye of Kubrick, who hired its director. Mr. Trumbull got Kubrick’s phone number from his colleague, the director, according to Variety, and cold-called Kubrick. He got hired as the tech hand equivalent of an extra.

Instead, he would become one of its visual effects supervisors, helping innovate the process that would be used to create the iconic star-gate sequence of the classic film.

Along with working on a series of movies in the 1970s and 1980s, he started experimenting with different ways to shoot film beyond the standard 24 frames per second that served as the film industry’s standard. He created a company, Ridefilm Corp., that merged with IMAX. He would serve as vice chairman of IMAX for three years.

During this time, one of his projects was a process known as Showscan, which used 70-millimeter film projected at 60 frames a second. “Showscan was my favorite,” he told The New York Times, “because it was regaining, and going beyond, what I’d done with Kubrick.”

Essentially, the technique sought to dissolve the fourth wall between film and audience with a dazzling, saturated effect that appeared to transcend two dimensions.

The first movie to use that technique was his 1983 film “Brainstorm,’' a sci-fi movie about a device that records human experiences. He encountered two barriers, however, to its release under that format.

Advertisement

“The theaters said, ‘We love it, but we’re not going to put in projectors unless all the studios shoot that way,’ " Mr. Trumbull said. “And the studios said, ‘We’re not going to make movies like this unless the theaters put the equipment in.’ "

And the movie starred Natalie Wood, who would die under mysterious circumstances as production on the movie wrapped up. Studio executives wanted nothing to do with releasing the movie.

Eventually, after much haggling and time, it would be released. But Mr. Trumbull, so disenchanted with how decisions were made in Hollywood, decided to set up shop in the Berkshires.

There, he created Trumbull Studios, where barns and outbuildings housed production rooms, workshops, editorial suites, and space for creating computer-generated imagery and mixing sound. In this compound, overrun by chickens, goats, and miniature donkeys, he forged ahead with his experiments in filmmaking.

“This whole facility here is kind of a laboratory for the future of cinema, or future of entertainment. It’s not just cinema, it can be anything,” Mr. Trumbull told the Globe.

In a 2012 interview with The New York Times, he decried the tendency of Hollywood and movie houses to embrace the blockbuster movie without providing the technology to really bring it to life.

“If you spend 150 to 200 million on a movie and take all of that value and try to cram it through this narrow slot,” he said, referring to the standard movie-house experience of small and underlighted screens, “you’re throwing away most of the production value.”

Advertisement

Instead, he urged the studios to adopt the advance movie-making systems, with more frames per second, that he was working on.

“People are watching TV,” he said. “Kids don’t go to theaters. They’re streaming it, downloading it. They don’t see any difference between television and movies.

“So if you want to get people to go out to the movies, to pay a premium price for some kind of premium experience, it better be damned premium. It better be extraordinary.”

Mr. Trumbull would eventually return to Hollywood films to work on Terrence Malick’s “Tree of Life,” where he consulted on the beginning of the universe sequence, and an experimental sci-fi short “UFOTOG” among other projects.

More recently, he was at work on a documentary about “2001” and developing a sci-fi script with screenwriter and director John Sayles.

According to Variety, in addition to his wife, Julia Hobart Trumbull, Mr. Trumbull leaves two daughters, Amy Trumbull and Andromeda Stevens; a stepdaughter; Emily Irwin; three stepsons, John Hobart Culleton, Ethan Culleton, and John Vidor; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a sister Betsy Hardie; half-sisters Kyle Trumbull-Clark and Mimi Erland; and a stepsister Katharine Trumbull Blank.

“Trumbull has always known how to look a bit further afar than others,’' said Carlo Chatrian, artistic director of the Berlin International Film Festival, in 2013. “And he’s always done this from a doggedly independent standpoint that brought him close to cinema’s great artisan-masters. Directors such as Kubrick, Spielberg, Scott and Malick have always wanted him by their side to help carry out their desires to innovate.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this obituary.



