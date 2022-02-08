Acton expands resources for renters with housing issues

Acton is expanding assistance to local renters experiencing housing-related problems.
At the request of the Select Board, Town Manager John S. Mangiaratti recently created a town webpage listing community resources for renters seeking help with such issues as tenants’ rights, fair housing, responding to eviction orders, and code violations in their buildings.
The webpage can be found by clicking “Services” on the town homepage, acton.ma.gov, then “Community Resources.” The town also created an e-mail address (tenantsupport@actonma.gov) for renters to bring questions and concerns directly to town officials on those subjects.
Additionally, an interdisciplinary working group was created to work on tenant housing issues, and employees staffing a town information hotline (978-929-6600) created during the pandemic are now trained to handle tenant queries.
Mangiaratti said Acton “is committed to helping support our residents’ need for safe and clean housing. We encourage any resident in need of assistance to take advantage of the many resources that we offer.”
