Acton expands resources for renters with housing issues

Acton is expanding assistance to local renters experiencing housing-related problems.

At the request of the Select Board, Town Manager John S. Mangiaratti recently created a town webpage listing community resources for renters seeking help with such issues as tenants’ rights, fair housing, responding to eviction orders, and code violations in their buildings.

The webpage can be found by clicking “Services” on the town homepage, acton.ma.gov, then “Community Resources.” The town also created an e-mail address (tenantsupport@actonma.gov) for renters to bring questions and concerns directly to town officials on those subjects.