Boston schools chief Cassellius says she will work hard until she leaves in June

“We’ve really set up a strong foundation for the next superintendent to come in and take the mantle and carry it forward,” Cassellius said. “My next steps are to continue to do the work that I’m doing here in the Boston Public Schools each and every day to make sure that our students are getting everything that they need.”

“I’m still here for five months and rolling up my sleeves, getting this work done each and every day and just excited about the work that we’ve been able to accomplish,” Cassellius said during a briefing outside Brighton High School, following a tour of the school with Mayor Michelle Wu.

Outgoing Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius told reporters Tuesday that “nothing’s pushing me out the door,” one day after her resignation effective in June was confirmed.

Wu said a “huge part” of Cassellius’s legacy will be “opening up community engagement and bringing in our families to be firmly part of decision-making processes and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

City officials had initially confirmed Monday that Cassellius would depart from her post in June, leaving the city mere months to find a leader prepared to take control of a struggling school system still grappling with a pandemic that has upended two years of education.

Even before COVID-19 devastated the country’s education system, Boston public schools faced major challenges. In 2020, the state issued a scathing review of the system, reporting that about one-third of the district’s students attend schools ranked in the bottom 10 percent of the state. The risk of a state takeover looms.

“I knew when I took the job that I was a political appointee,” Cassellius said in a prior interview Monday. “Everyone should be able to pick their own team. ... and Mayor Wu should be able to pick her own team.”

The School Committee, which is appointed by the mayor and has the power to hire and fire a superintendent, had attempted to provide Cassellius with some protection last June as the city prepared to elect a new mayor by extending her contract to June 2024. It was originally set to expire this coming June and now that extension might cost Boston taxpayers a hefty severance package.

Her impending exit cuts short a goal Cassellius set for herself when she started in July 2019: She wanted to give students starting kindergarten that fall their high school diplomas in 13 years. Now, she will say goodbye to them as they leave second grade.

