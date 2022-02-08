Democratic AG candidates make their pitch

Former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Quentin Palfrey, the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, appeared consecutively on “Greater Boston,” the GBH television program. While their positions were similar — promising to serve everyday residents and mostly avoiding criticizing Healey — they offered viewers a sense of how their differing backgrounds would influence how they would tackle being the state’s top law enforcement official.

In the first televised forum of the race, the three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general each made the case that they’re best positioned to succeed Maura Healey, who recently announced she’s running for governor.

Host Jim Braude pressed all three on whether the state should get rid of qualified immunity for public employees such as police officers, how they would take on systemic racism, and if top officials in the state should be subject to the public records laws, which exempts wide swaths of government.

Campbell, a Mattapan resident who ran for mayor last year, said her legal experience and background growing up in a family “frankly torn apart by poverty, incarceration, and crime” has shaped her perspective, and that as attorney general, she would “look at everything through an equity lens.” She said the state should get rid of qualified immunity and expand public records laws.

Liss-Riordan, a Brookline resident and former candidate for US Senate, who has made a career in representing workers who have accused some of the nation’s largest employers of wage theft, said she would bring her consumer protection experience to the office. She said she would build on Healey’s work fighting polluters and corporate bad actors. Liss-Riordan also promised to support more transparent public records laws, saying “sunshine is the greatest remedy to make sure people are involved.”

In a departure from the other two candidates, she didn’t denounce qualified immunity, but said the law should be revisited.

Palfrey, who served in the Biden and Obama administrations and was an assistant attorney general in Massachusetts, said he would draw on his experience in the office he hopes to lead to help people understand the impact of the attorney general’s work can have on everyday issues. He said that he would use the role to take on public corruption and bring urgency to the fight against systemic racism. He added that while there are circumstances where meetings should be private, he generally supports subjecting more of the government to the public records laws.

“We need many more opportunities to hold our government accountable,” he said.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.