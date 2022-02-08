Firefighter rescues dog stuck on ledge of Lawrence canal

The dog jumped from a parking lot wall at 300 Canal St. and fell about 20 feet onto the seawall, Moriarty said.

A firefighter rescued a female dog that got stuck on the ledge of a canal in the Merrimack River on Tuesday afternoon, fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.

She did not land in the water and was not injured in the fall, he said.

A firefighter dropped a ladder onto the ledge to pick up the dog and bring her back to the owners, he said. The rescue was quick and easy, and surprisingly, the dog was not injured, Moriarty said.

Advertisement

The rescue was quick and easy, Moriarty said, and surprising that the dog was not injured.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.