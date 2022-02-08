Fuel truck rollover crash in Bedford; officials investigating oil leak

First responders are on the scene of a crash in Bedford where a fuel truck flipped onto one side, knocking down some power lines and forcing the shutdown of Hartwell Road, officials said.

The vehicle was carrying 2,500 gallons of heating oil and some leakage has occurred, but the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s emergency response team cannot currently assess the extent of the leakage due to still-energized power lines, according to DEP spokesman Edmund Coletta.

“It is believed that the truck is leaking, however the extent of the release cannot be evaluated at this time due to downed power lines that have yet to be deenergized,” Coletta wrote in an e-mail. “MassDEP emergency responders are at the scene to assist with the response.”