Here’s the full report that links Captain Cook’s Endeavour to Newport Harbor

The Australian National Maritime Museum’s 128-page document, released late Monday, includes historical charts, maps and current-day images of the wreck, along with detailed explanations of how the site north of Goat Island matches the historical record of the Endeavour. If “RI2394″ is indeed the Endeavour, it got to its murky resting place in Rhode Island after seeing the world.

The Australian museum that says it’s identified the remains of Captain James Cook’s ship the Endeavour in Newport Harbor released the report that it says backs up its claim.

Rhode Island-based historical organizations have expressed reservations about the alleged identification. The Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project in particular has pushed back against the claim, while other groups have said they don’t have enough information to get on board yet. But the Australian museum stands by its findings, and released its draft report because of the international interest in the story, which has been enormous.

“There may be differing views and that is only to be expected,” Peter Hobbins, the head of knowledge at the museum, said in a news release accompanying the release of the draft report. “In fact, we look forward to responses to the report from the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, without whom these results would not have been possible.”

The museum identified the remains after more than 20 years of study based on a preponderance of the evidence standard. In court, that means there’s a greater than 50 percent chance it’s true.

The Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project isn’t half convinced.

“What we see on the shipwreck site under study is consistent with what might be expected of the Endeavour, but there has been no indisputable data found to prove the site is that iconic vessel, and there are many unanswered questions that could overturn such an identification,” its executive director, Kathy Abbass, said in response to the museum’s announcement last week.

Abbass also said the announcement was a breach of the contract between the two groups. The “legitimate” report would be posted on RIMAP’s website, Abbass said. The museum, meanwhile, said it sent Abbass its report a week or two before announcing its findings.

Captain Cook’s ship is one of the most important vessels in world history. First christened the Earl of Pembroke and used as a coal transport, the ship was purchased by the Royal Navy and renamed the HMB Endeavour for a voyage to observe the transit of Venus in Tahiti. (It’s often referred to as HMS Endeavour, but the vessel is more accurately called HMB Endeavour, for His Majesty’s Bark.) Starting in 1768, Cook voyaged on the Endeavour to the South Pacific, reaching Australia and New Zealand. While the purpose was ostensibly scientific, it also represented England’s first contact with Australia, parts of which Cook claimed for the empire.

The voyage was historically significant and to this day remains politically charged. But it was not the end of the story of the Endeavour, which was later sold into private service and renamed the Lord Sandwich, according to historians. It would later serve the crown again, this time during the American Revolution, when the Brits used the Lord Sandwich to transport Hessian troops to the United States and to jail captured rebels. In August 1778, the British scuttled the Lord Sandwich and other ships in Newport Harbor to block a superior French force.

Cook’s ship was long said to have been in Rhode Island waters, but until last week, nobody could say for sure exactly where.

In fact, some historical sources had claimed that the Endeavour was renamed La Liberte and became a French whaling vessel, which ran aground – also in Rhode Island. That might be a different Cook ship, but it’s possible that it is indeed in Rhode Island waters, a coincidence that only seems possible in a state said to have the most shipwrecks per capita in the U.S.

Read the full report on the Endeavour here:

