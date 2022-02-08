Hull Lifesaving Museum to host a ‘vehicular snow show’

Plows, truck, jeeps, ATVs, snowmobiles, and snow blowers will take over the Hull Redevelopment Authority’s parking lot on Hull Shore Drive across from Nantasket Beach on Feb. 27 for what’s billed as the first annual Vehicular Snow Show.

A benefit for veterans’ programs at the Hull Lifesaving Museum, the event will include a touch-a-truck area for children, hotdogs and marshmallows roasted over a fire in a 55-gallon drum, and — weather permitting — a distance competition for longest path cleared by a snowblower.

Vehicles also will compete for trophies for the “biggest,” “baddest,” and “The Beast.”