Hull Lifesaving Museum to host a ‘vehicular snow show’

Plows, truck, jeeps, ATVs, snowmobiles, and snow blowers will take over the Hull Redevelopment Authority’s parking lot on Hull Shore Drive across from Nantasket Beach on Feb. 27 for what’s billed as the first annual Vehicular Snow Show.
A benefit for veterans’ programs at the Hull Lifesaving Museum, the event will include a touch-a-truck area for children, hotdogs and marshmallows roasted over a fire in a 55-gallon drum, and — weather permitting — a distance competition for longest path cleared by a snowblower.
Vehicles also will compete for trophies for the “biggest,” “baddest,” and “The Beast.”
“Who doesn’t want to win the trophy for ‘The Beast’?” asked organizer Craig Wolfe.
Wolfe also runs the annual summer Nantasket car show, which he said draws about 600 vehicles. “This is a completely new thing so I have no idea how many will show up,” he said.
Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. the day of the event and costs $20.Spectators are free. The show will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Nantasket-Hull and the Wolfe family.
The veterans’ programs at the Hull Lifesaving Museum include a monthly coffee hour and rowing outings out of Hull and Boston.
