Learn the ABC’s of raising chickens in Milton

In the past, about 15 to 20 people have attended, according to Executive Director Mark Smith. The number could be higher this time, though, since the pandemic has sparked interest in self-sufficiency and growing your own food.

The annual backyard homesteading session is scheduled to be held Feb. 26 in-person (masks and full vaccination status are recommended), but may be switched to online depending on the weather or COVID considerations. Updates will be posted at wakefieldtrust.org .

Wannabe backyard chicken farmers can learn the basics of raising chickens and harvesting eggs in a two-hour course at the Mary May Binney Wakefield Arboretum on Brush Hill Road in Milton.

Rachel Bukoski, who helps run the Massachusetts Backyard Chicken Owners Facebook group, said she’s definitely seen more interest in the subject. The group now receives about 150 requests to join a month; total membership is about 8,800, she said.

This year’s course at the Mary May Binney Wakefield Arboretum starts at 9 a.m. with a how-to slide show in the Carriage Barn, followed by a tour of the coops at the site — formerly known as the Wakefield Estate and located at 1465 Brush Hill Road.

Registration is available by calling 617-333-0924 extension 22; e-mailing arboretum@dogwoodlanefarm.org; or at this link.

A donation of $20 — or $12 for members — is suggested.

Horticulturist Mary May “Polly’' Binney Wakefield left the 23-acre property in 2004 to a trust charged with using it to promote “life-long participatory learning.” To that end, the estate holds various workshops in topics ranging from archeology to mushroom growing to raising chickens in your backyard.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.