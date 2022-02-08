Man arrested for fatal shooting in Brockton

Kevin Gomes, 26, allegedly fatally shot Harry Williams, 51, early Saturday morning at a home on Auna Drive, officials said.

A Brockton man is facing a murder charge following his arrest Tuesday by Massachusetts State Police for a fatal shooting in that city over the weekend, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.

Gomes is due to be arraigned Wednesday in Brockton District Court.

Brockton police responded a person shot at 2:41 a.m. near 21 Auna Drive and found Williams with multiple gunshot wounds, the statement said.

Williams was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the office said.

Gomes was arrested in Worcester with an arrest warrant from the State Police, the statement said. State Police located him using witness interviews, physical evidence and video surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing.

