Man arrested, woman injured, after crash off I-93 in Randolph, State Police say

A man and a woman with active arrests warrants were injured after their car crashed off Interstate 93 in Randolph following a lengthy pursuit along Route 24 Tuesday by Massachusetts State Police.





Troopers attempted to stop a 2017 Nissan Sentra with a New Hampshire license plate around 5:00 p.m. on Route 24, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an email.

The driver did not stop and sped onto I-93 into the breakdown lane before crashing into the infield off Exit 5A in Randolph , Procopio said.

The man, 37 of Bridgewater, allegedly fled the vehicle and two troopers followed him on foot, Procopio said.

He was apprehended and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton , Procopio said.

The woman, 45, of Weymouth, was removed from the car and taken to South Shore Hospital by EMS, Procopio said.

Neither was identified by name, since they have been charged with a crime, Procopio said.

Neither suspect had life-threatening injuries. State Police are guarding the suspects at the hospitals while charges are being discussed, Procopio said.

No further information was available.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.





