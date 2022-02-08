Man stabbed during fight in Downtown Crossing Orange Line station

A man suffered serious injuries after a verbal argument escalated into a stabbing inside the Downtown Crossing station on the Orange Line Monday night, according to Transit Police.

The two men entered the station in downtown Boston around 10 p.m. Monday, according to Transit Police Superintendent-in-Chief Richard Sullivan.

“At approximately 10PM two males were engaged in a verbal dispute at the DTC MBTA station when it turned physical,’' he wrote in an e-mail Tuesday morning. “One of the males stabbed the victim and fled the area.”