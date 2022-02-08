Mass. will pay $500 to a half million low-income workers next month, Baker administration says

Under criteria released Tuesday, however, the Baker administration said it is not limiting the checks to only those who worked in-person. State officials argued there was not a clear-cut way to determine whether someone had ever worked remotely if officials hoped to distribute the payments quickly.

Roughly 500,000 residents will receive a payment by the end of March under the state’s so-called Essential Employee Premium Pay program, a $460 million initiative initially designed to reward low-income workers who worked in-person during the pandemic.

Massachusetts state officials said they will begin sending $500 payments to hundreds of thousands of low-income workers next month, in what Governor Charlie Baker’s administration described as an initial round of bonuses that lawmakers included in a sweeping COVID-19 recovery package.

Advertisement

Instead, the Baker administration based its criteria on 2020 tax returns, making eligible those who earned at least $12,750 in income from a job — the rough equivalent of working 20 hours a week, for 50 weeks, at $12.75 per hour, the state’s minimum wage in 2020 — and whose total income did not exceed 300 percent of the federal poverty level.

At 300 percent of 2020 federal poverty levels, an individual with an annual income up to $38,280 will be eligible, as will a family of four whose income was $78,600 or below.

Anyone who received unemployment benefits in 2020 will not be eligible under the first round of payments, according to Baker administration officials.

“This program will support those workers who served our communities, especially early in the pandemic,” Baker said in a statement.

State officials said they expect to distribute $250 million by the end of March. The Baker administration intends to send out the remaining $210 million in one or more future rounds, with plans to base future payments off of 2021 tax return data.

Advertisement

Any state employees who work under Baker and already received, or will receive, a one-time bonus from the state will also not receive one in the first round. The state had set aside $40 million for bonuses up to $2,000 for “front-line” state employees who were required to work in-person during the winter of 2020 to 2021.

The bonus program was included within a $4 billion package Baker signed in December to help speed Massachusetts’ recovery during the pandemic.

Baker told lawmakers at the time that he supports the $460 million program, but the second-term Republican had vetoed a section that detailed the contours of it, including a requirement that all the money be distributed by March 31. By doing so, Baker effectively gave his administration full control of how the money will be distributed, when, and to whom.

Baker said he rejected the section primarily because it was intertwined with a requirement that his administration consult with a 28-person advisory panel — made up of appointees from 15 different entities or organizations — before determining who could receive the money. The inclusion of the panel, Baker argued, “further complicated” the program in a way that was “virtually guaranteed to significantly hinder disbursement of the funds.”

Democratic lawmakers never sought to override Baker’s veto.

Similar to Baker’s criteria, the program, as crafted by the Legislature, would have reserved payments for low-income workers who make up to 300 percent above the federal poverty limit.

Advertisement

Lawmakers had called for bonuses ranging between $500 and $2,000 per worker, and sought to ensure they went to those who worked in person during the state’s 16-month state of emergency, such as health care workers, grocery store staff, or public transportation workers. House officials said last year that there could be 800,000 front-line workers in Massachusetts, but it wasn’t clear how many could ultimately qualify.

“We didn’t want to make it overly generous,” House Speaker Ronald Mariano said in October when House officials unveiled the proposal. “We wanted to benefit the folks who stayed at their post through the whole pandemic — the folks who worked in the nursing homes, that drove the buses, that worked in the supermarkets.”

Baker administration officials admitted their approach to rely solely on tax data is over-inclusive, but that they believe they’re still adhering to the spirit of the law.

The state also intends to set up a hotline where residents can call with questions about the program. Officials acknowledged, however, that most people will likely find out that they are eligible when the check arrives in the mail.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.