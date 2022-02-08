Melrose library acquires books highlighting diversity and equity

The Melrose Public Library recently found a way to promote dialogue in the community about racial and social justice issues.

The library purchased 74 new books either written by authors who are Black, Indigenous, or people of color, or highlighting themes of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The books, now on the library’s shelves, were acquired with funding provided through the office of Mayor Paul Brodeur last year in honor of the 2021 Juneteenth celebration.