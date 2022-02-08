Melrose library acquires books highlighting diversity and equity

The Melrose Public Library recently found a way to promote dialogue in the community about racial and social justice issues.
The library purchased 74 new books either written by authors who are Black, Indigenous, or people of color, or highlighting themes of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The books, now on the library’s shelves, were acquired with funding provided through the office of Mayor Paul Brodeur last year in honor of the 2021 Juneteenth celebration.
The library is encouraging each patron to check out a title in honor of Black History Month. Officials said there are books for every age group and that staff members are available to help patrons with their selections.
“Last year, we made a commitment to help Melrose move closer to becoming one community, open to all. This is that vision coming to life,” Brodeur said in a statement. “I’m grateful and proud of our amazing team at the Melrose Public library who curated a wide variety of materials that cover key diversity, equity, and inclusion topics.”
