Newburyport’s new mayor names key staff

Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon recently named three key staff members in his office.

Reardon, who began his tenure in January after being elected last November, appointed Andrew Levine his new chief of staff; Christine A. Jackson his executive assistant; and Kim Turner part-time manager of special projects.

Levine served most recently as director of administrative services in Billerica from last June until now, and from 2017-21 as manager of a MassDevelopment program that focused on inclusive growth in Gateway Cities. He previously worked in government relations at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the US Senate.