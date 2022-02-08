Newburyport’s new mayor names key staff

Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon recently named three key staff members in his office.
Reardon, who began his tenure in January after being elected last November, appointed Andrew Levine his new chief of staff; Christine A. Jackson his executive assistant; and Kim Turner part-time manager of special projects.
Levine served most recently as director of administrative services in Billerica from last June until now, and from 2017-21 as manager of a MassDevelopment program that focused on inclusive growth in Gateway Cities. He previously worked in government relations at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the US Senate.
Jackson worked for 15 years, until recently, as an executive assistant and an assistant college counselor at Brooks School in North Andover, and previously worked in sales and marketing for several software companies.
Turner has chaired the Newburyport Parks Commission for the past seven years. She also has worked extensively in landscape architecture, including through a firm she founded, and has taught at the Boston Architectural College.
