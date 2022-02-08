Newton seeks public’s help in identifying potholes

“Please be our eyes out on the roads. When you see a pothole, report it through our 311 system so we can get it fixed. If we know about the pothole, we will fix it,” the mayor said in a statement.

The season’s mix of rain, snow, and ice, plus swings in temperature, is the “perfect recipe” for potholes, Fuller said.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller is asking for the public’s help in identifying potholes as the region is hit by winter weather.

Water can seep under asphalt as it ages and loses flexibility, according to Fuller. When that water freezes, it expands and weakens the pavement. Once that ice melts, the pavement contracts, and creates a void underneath.

“This kind of freezing and thawing happens over and over during New England winters, weakening and cracking the pavement more and more. When the weight of cars and trucks pass over that weakened spot, the road material is displaced or broken up — and a pothole appears,” Fuller said.

So far this year, Newton’s public works crews have repaired more than 300 potholes, and have used more than 22 tons of asphalt on the repairs, according to Fuller.

People can report a pothole by calling 311, or by using the city’s Newton MA 311 smartphone app, which also allows people to send a photo of a pothole with their report. To access the city’s 311 system over the Internet, visit Newton’s homepage at newtonma.gov and click “Service Finder.”

Fuller asked residents who report a pothole to provide specific details about its location so crews can find it.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.