Newton seeks residents’ input on federal COVID-19 relief spending

The upcoming virtual community input session is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. The link to the virtual session is us02web.zoom.us/j/85410319248.

The city’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act totals more than $63 million, and about $19 million already has been earmarked for local projects and to support the municipal budget.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller will host a Feb. 16 virtual meeting to seek public input on how the city should spend its federal COVID-19 relief funds.

People also can e-mail their ideas to ARPAinput@newtonma.gov.

Spending so far has included allocating $4.6 million for the city’s fiscal 2022 budget; $2.5 million for road repair and paving; a roughly $2.45 million land purchase for affordable housing near the Williams School; $2 million for an expansion of the Newton Free Library’s children’s room; and $1.8 million for adapting buildings for COVID-19, according to the city.

More information about the city’s relief money allocations can be found at newtonma.gov under the heading “American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).” The option appears under the “Government” link.

The city also has launched a needs assessment for lower-income residents to help guide spending of the COVID-19 relief money.

“Our overarching goals for the funding is to seed initiatives that will help Newtonians and our city not just stabilize and recover, but permanently be more resilient, more livable, more vibrant, more inclusive, and more sustainable,” Fuller said in a statement. “We will invest this money using the lens of equity, ensuring all geographic areas of Newton and people of all ages and ethnicities are supported while we help those hurt by the pandemic.”

Separately, Newton’s public schools received more than $3 million in COVID-19 relief. That money is overseen by the School Committee, of which Fuller is a member.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.