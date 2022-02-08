fb-pixel Skip to main content

Teenager charged with Everett warehouse fire

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated February 8, 2022, 31 minutes ago

An 18-year-old man was arrested following a “suspicious” warehouse fire that destroyed the building in Everett last month, officials said.

Michael Mambrino was charged with one count each of burning a building and injuring a firefighter, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

The fire broke out at a warehouse on 69 Norman St. on Jan. 23, and destroyed destroying the building and heavily damaged a nearby garage, the statement said.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries while responding to the fire, the statement said.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

