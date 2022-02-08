Three bear cubs rescued after den destroyed by worker in Peterborough, N.H.

When the trees fell, the mother ran away, and she left three cubs behind, MacFadzen said. MacFadzen said he made the decision to transport the cubs to Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H.

While removing a brush pile and cutting down trees on Monday around noon, the worker damaged the bear den, said Conservation Officer Shawn MacFadzen in a telephone interview. The den was located next to a home, he said.

Three bear cubs were rescued in Peterborough, N.H., after their den was destroyed by a construction worker and their mother fled, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said.

“With all the commotion, we didn’t think the bear would come back to get the cubs, and with how close it was to the house, the bear wasn’t going to come back in a timely manner,” MacFadzen said.

Ben Kilham, president and founder of the Kilham Bear Center, said Tuesday morning that the cubs “were feeding well” and in “great condition.”

Kilham estimated the cubs are about five weeks old. He said the cubs were black bears, and there are two females and one male.

The female cubs are about 3 pounds and 5 ounces, and the male is about 2 pounds and 4 ounces, he said.

Once the cubs are about a year-and-a-half old, they will be released back into the wild, Kilham said.

