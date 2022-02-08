Tractor-trailer rollover in Ted Williams Tunnel backs up morning commute

A tractor-trailer rolled over in the Ted Williams Tunnel on Tuesday, snarling traffic during the busy morning commute, according to authorities.
State Police at 7:29 a.m. confirmed the rollover via Twitter.
Troopers on scene, D ramp from Ted William Tunnel to Rt 93, Boston, for rolled over truck. Ramp completely shut down. No access from the Pike WB to 93 north or south. Also no access to 93 north or south from the Seaport Congress St. ramp. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/MWVkoXPkAJ— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 8, 2022
The state Department of Transportation also tweeted about the rollover, warning drivers to “expect delays.”
In #Boston, TT rollover, I-90 WB in TWT at exit 135 on-ramp. Exit 135 on-ramp to I-93 N & S is closed, Congress St ramp to I-93 N & S also closed. Expect delays.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 8, 2022
The cause of the rollover remained under investigation Tuesday morning, and it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
In a follow-up tweet Tuesday morning, MassDOT put out a brief video clip of the rollover scene. The tweet said the rollover site remained an “active scene” just before 8:20 a.m.
Earlier crash today, #Boston, TT rollover, I-90 WB in TWT at exit 135 on-ramp still active scene. Exit 135 on-ramp to I-93 N & S, video taken earlier. @MassStatePolice investigating. pic.twitter.com/Hz5wS48T5l— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 8, 2022
At 9:05 a.m., MassDOT tweeted that the ramps had reopened with “heavy residual delays” persisting.
All ramps have been reopened, heavy residual delays in area. https://t.co/2YTZsvMpLK— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 8, 2022
This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available.
