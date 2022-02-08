Tractor-trailer rollover in Ted Williams Tunnel backs up morning commute

State Police at 7:29 a.m. confirmed the rollover via Twitter.

A tractor-trailer rolled over in the Ted Williams Tunnel on Tuesday, snarling traffic during the busy morning commute, according to authorities.

The state Department of Transportation also tweeted about the rollover, warning drivers to “expect delays.”

The cause of the rollover remained under investigation Tuesday morning, and it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

In a follow-up tweet Tuesday morning, MassDOT put out a brief video clip of the rollover scene. The tweet said the rollover site remained an “active scene” just before 8:20 a.m.

At 9:05 a.m., MassDOT tweeted that the ramps had reopened with “heavy residual delays” persisting.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available.

