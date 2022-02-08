Watch: Medway police officer helps chicken cross street

A Medway police officer helped a chicken cross a road on Monday morning, answering a question as old as time — why did the chicken cross the road?

Thanks to Officer Tony Nigro, the chicken crossed Village Street by Prospect Street to get home, Nigro said in a telephone interview.

Nigro said a passerby called Medway Police Department at 8:38 a.m. to report a chicken stuck in a snowbank. The chicken looked like it was stuck, Nigro said, but it was “perched on the snowbank.”