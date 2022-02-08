fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch: Medway police officer helps chicken cross street

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated February 8, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Officer Tony Nigro helped a chicken cross the street on Monday morning.Medway Police Department

A Medway police officer helped a chicken cross a road on Monday morning, answering a question as old as time — why did the chicken cross the road?

Thanks to Officer Tony Nigro, the chicken crossed Village Street by Prospect Street to get home, Nigro said in a telephone interview.

Nigro said a passerby called Medway Police Department at 8:38 a.m. to report a chicken stuck in a snowbank. The chicken looked like it was stuck, Nigro said, but it was “perched on the snowbank.”

He said there were two houses in the immediate area that had chickens, so he had an idea of where the chicken came from. The chicken was safely brought back to its home at 211 Village St., approximately five minutes later, Nigro said.

Advertisement

Nigro described the incident as “a little comical,” but the department deals with animals “all the time.”


Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video