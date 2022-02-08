Watch: Medway police officer helps chicken cross street

A Medway police officer helped a chicken cross a road on Monday morning, answering a question as old as time — why did the chicken cross the road?
Thanks to Officer Tony Nigro, the chicken crossed Village Street by Prospect Street to get home, Nigro said in a telephone interview.
Nigro said a passerby called Medway Police Department at 8:38 a.m. to report a chicken stuck in a snowbank. The chicken looked like it was stuck, Nigro said, but it was “perched on the snowbank.”
He said there were two houses in the immediate area that had chickens, so he had an idea of where the chicken came from. The chicken was safely brought back to its home at 211 Village St., approximately five minutes later, Nigro said.
Nigro described the incident as “a little comical,” but the department deals with animals “all the time.”
