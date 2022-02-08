Wellesley schools reach settlement with parents group over federal lawsuit

“Parents Defending Education is thrilled that Wellesley Public Schools has agreed to respect both the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of its students going forward,” said Nicole Neily, founder and president of Parents Defending Education, in a statement Tuesday.

The settlement between plaintiff Parents Defending Education and the school district was filed in US District Court in Boston on Monday. It was signed by a representative of the parents’ group and by Wellesley School Committee Chairperson Catherine Mirick.

A Washington, D.C.-based conservative group and three local families have settled a federal lawsuit they filed last year against the Wellesley Public Schools, in which the plaintiffs alleged the district had violated white students’ civil rights and squashed free speech, legal filings show.

The plaintiffs had alleged in the suit that the district and multiple administrators unfairly created “racial affinity groups” for students of color and adopted policies against biased speech that shame people into silence.

Parents Defending Education first took issue with the district in May 2021, two months after Wellesley Public Schools hosted a conversation for students of color about the Atlanta mass shootings that killed eight people, including six Asian American women. An e-mail invitation from a Wellesley teacher read: “This is a safe space for our Asian/Asian-American and Students of Color, *not* for students who identify only as White.”

The Globe previously reported that several white students did attend the event.

And the school district had asserted in court papers with respect to affinity groups that its “protocols and curriculum [are] designed to promote and support diversity, equity and inclusion within Wellesley Public Schools.”

Attorneys for WPS had also said in legal filings that the district “has not adopted a policy of segregating students by race” but instead “held three discrete listening sessions to address issues of concern common to Black and Brown students and to Asian and Asian American students.”

Attendance and participation in such sessions, WPS lawyers wrote, “were open to all students, including the anonymous children of Parents A – E [in the lawsuit], none of whom allege their children sought to attend such sessions, let alone were turned away because of their race. Such inclusion is not discriminatory.”

The settlement filed Monday said Wellesley Superintendent David F. Lussier had said in an affidavit filed in December that “any WPS affinity-based listening sessions or meetings held in the future will remain open to the WPS student body at large,” and that “WPS does not and will not identify affinity-group sessions as being only for certain racial groups.”

As part of the settlement, the filing said, “WPS will not exclude students” from affinity group sessions or any school-sponsored activities on the basis of race and will add a disclaimer to announcements of future sessions that the events are open to all students regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, religion, national origin, or sexual orientation.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit had also decried what they called a districtwide biased speech policy that encouraged students to report hateful incidents. The policy’s “overbroad, vague restrictions on student speech have been weaponized by certain students to punish classmates who express unpopular views,” the lawsuit said.

The school district had countered in court papers that no “ ‘credible threat’ of punishment hangs over the anonymous students for engaging in protected speech. To be clear, a violation of the bias reporting procedure alone is not punishable. Discipline (if any) depends on a concurrent violation of the Nondiscrimination, Harassment and/or Bullying Policies.”

As part of the settlement, WPS has rescinded and will not reinstate its original bias reporting policy, the document said. A new policy has since been implemented, and the plaintiffs take “no position on the legality” of the new protocol, the settlement said.

Court papers said the updated reporting policy “is consistent” with Supreme Court precedent on related First Amendment cases.

Neily of Parents Defending Education said the settlement “sends a clear message that racially segregating students in public schools is wrong – and there will be consequences. We have spent decades teaching our kids that racial segregation was and will always be wrong. We will not tolerate a return to segregation in 2022.”

A request for comment was sent Tuesday to Lussier.

The civil complaint had identified the local parents among the plaintiffs only as people with children enrolled in the Wellesley Public Schools. The parents and their children wanted to remain anonymous because they feared retaliation from school officials and the town, the complaint said.

The student population in Wellesley, an affluent suburban district, is 70 percent white. Fourteen percent of students identify as Asian American, 4 percent as Black, and 5 percent Latino.

