Mayor Wu announces benchmarks for determining when to lift indoor vaccination mandate in Boston

Wu said during an unrelated briefing Tuesday in Brighton that the city’s seven-day positivity rate “is now a little over 7 percent, 7.4 percent I believe, so it’s been coming down quickly.”

In a statement, Wu’s office said that mandate will be lifted once three specific criteria are met: fewer than 95 percent of ICU beds occupied in the city, under 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, and a community positivity rate below 5 percent as defined by the Boston Public Health Commission.

Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday laid out what she said were the benchmarks the city will be using to determine when to lift a mandate requiring people to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter certain businesses like dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs, and theaters.

In a follow-up statement, the mayor said the city data are trending in the right direction.

“The data makes clear that Boston’s policies to boost vaccination and public health have been working, and we are coming down from the recent Omicron-driven surge,” Wu said. “I’m encouraged by the current trends and grateful to the Boston Public Health Commission and all our partners for strong leadership to keep us heading in the right direction. The fastest way to help ensure we are relieving pressure on hospital capacity and driving down community positivity is to keep closing gaps with vaccination and boosters.”

Wu’s office said that even if the mandate’s lifted at some point, the Boston Public Health Commission will be able to restore it in the event of future surges if necessary.

“We have matched this proactive public health policy with equitable access to vaccines, and because of this multilayered approach, I am optimistic about where our city is headed during this pandemic,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the city’s public health commissioner and executive director of the BPHC, in the statement. “The City of Boston’s COVID-19 response has always been driven by science and data, and we will remain ready to adjust our strategy, guidance, and requirements as needed to keep everyone safe.”

In addition, Wu’s office said the city had been working with businesses on implementing the mandate since it was announced in December. Before it was launched, officials said, the city hosted four webinars for small business owners that more than 800 people registered for.

“We appreciate our small businesses for their resilience and for continuing to stay engaged with our office as we rolled out the B Together mandate,” said Segun Idowu, the city’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, in the statement. “As we monitor the public health metrics and see the numbers improve, it is our priority to lift the mandate in the safest and most effective manner possible.”

Also during the Tuesday morning briefing, Wu said there are no imminent plans to roll back the city’s mask mandate requiring face coverings in all indoor public settings in Boston.

“The mask mandate, we are not yet there in terms of pulling,” Wu told reporters.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

