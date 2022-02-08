Wu has a mandate on schools - and didn’t waste any time using it

And, make no mistake, this is a perfectly good time to part company with Cassellius. The spin is that the unprecedented crisis of the pandemic made her tenure uniquely challenging.

The announcement Monday that Brenda Cassellius is stepping down at the end of the school year was surprising mainly in its timing. But it is in keeping with the fast moving Wu administration, which seems determined to tackle every city crisis at once.

Give Mayor Michelle Wu credit for the most deft and tactful removal of a school superintendent in recent Boston history.

But she was drowning before the pandemic, and I think it’s just as likely that it bought her some time and good will.

To be sure, no one in city government is using the f word — “fired” — to describe the departure of Cassellius.

“Nothing is pushing me out the door,” Cassellius said Tuesday morning outside Brighton High School. Though in the next breath, she referred to “headwinds” that have made the job more challenging than she ever could have envisioned when she came to Boston three years ago.

At the same event, Wu praised Cassellius for her leadership and grace and commitment.

But the question left hanging in the air was whether the schools have really improved under the leadership of Cassellius. She has been a vocal proponent of higher standards, and has pushed some interesting ideas in terms of raising academic expectations and consolidating schools.

But many knowledgeable observers would say the implementation of those ideas has been spotty at best. And she struggled to build real support either within BPS or among its constituencies. Her support was crumbling even before the pandemic transformed the landscape.

As a candidate for mayor last year, Wu said repeatedly that the BPS was sorely in need of stability, after a run of short-tenured superintendents.

I think Wu still believes that. She just didn’t think Cassellius was the person to deliver it.

“You can speak to any school leader who’s been in the district for a while, you can speak to so many of our families that have been so eager to dig in and keep moving forward in the district, and it always is part of the conversation that Boston has the potential and continues to move to that potential but stability is a challenge,” Wu said Tuesday.

Stability has indeed been an issue. Since the 11-year tenure of Thomas Payzant ended in 2006, Boston Public Schools has had six superintendents. That includes three interims, each of whom served at least one full school year, and some more than that. The job was never a bastion of security, but it has become a revolving door.

Now Boston needs to find a quality superintendent, and keep him or her around long enough to succeed.

At a debate I co-moderated during the election last year, Wu was asked to give Cassellius a grade as superintendent. She gave her a “C”, so her concerns are a matter of record, whatever what she says about the superintendent now.

But of course every crisis is an opportunity. As Wu noted Tuesday, she has a bunch of high-level positions to fill — including, now, school superintendent and police commissioner. So this is her opportunity to build the team she wants.

The selection of a school superintendent can’t be separated from the looming battle over an elected School Committee. The City Council has voted to advance a home-rule petition that would eventually replace the current appointed board with an elected one.

Advertisement

Wu opposes that, preferring a hybrid, with some members elected and some appointed by the mayor.

But right now we have a School Department overseen by the mayor. And the best way to defuse calls for an overhaul is for the mayor to show that she can effectively guide the schools to tangible improvement.

A great hire for superintendent might be Wu’s most effective strategy to maintaining control over schools.

Because the debate we should be having isn’t over governance — it should be about education, about not settling for a handful of quality schools and a bunch of mediocre or floundering ones.

Wu has a mandate to drive real change at BPS. And good for her for not waiting any time in deploying it.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.