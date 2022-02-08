Alabama campus honors their first Black student and a Klan leader

The decision to rename the building Lucy-Graves Hall was made on Thursday, exactly 66 years after Foster started classes on the university’s campus in Tuscaloosa, Ala. It was part of an initiative that the university has undertaken as institutions across the country are re-examining the names of buildings associated with racism and slavery.

In a move intended to address its history of segregation, trustees at the University of Alabama agreed last week that a building named for David Bibb Graves, a former governor and Ku Klux Klan leader, will also carry the name of Autherine Lucy Foster, who in 1956 was the first Black person to attend the school.

University of Alabama officials agreed Tuesday the school's first Black student, Autherine Lucy Foster (center), would be honored by adding her name to a campus building's existing dedication: that of a Ku Klux Klan leader.

At a meeting of the university’s board of trustees on Thursday, John England Jr., a retired judge and former trustee who served as the chairman of a group that considered the renaming, said its members struggled with the question of whether to retain the name of Graves, a Democrat who served two terms, from 1927 to 1931 and 1935 to 1939.

“Some say he did more to directly benefit African-American Alabamians than any other governor through his many reforms,” England, who is Black, said at the meeting. “Unfortunately, that same Governor Graves was associated with the Ku Klux Klan. Not just associated with the Ku Klux Klan, but also a Grand Cyclops. It’s hard for me to even say those words.”

The decision drew a swift backlash. The student newspaper, The Crimson White, said the building should not bear the name of a person who endorsed white supremacy at any time. In an editorial, it said the decision was a “cowardly compromise that presents the illusion of forward momentum while clinging to a racist past.”

“Combining Lucy’s and Graves’ names conflates two legacies — one the university should embrace, and another it needs to shed,” the editorial said. “Attempting to commemorate them as equals is unjust.”

England told the board of trustees that although Graves’s connection with the Klan was “deplorable,” it was born of political expediency early in his career. The decision to combine his name with Foster’s was made “after much wrestling with it.”

Foster, now 92, could not be reached for comment. In a statement issued through the university system, she said she was “so grateful to all who think that this naming opportunity has the potential to motivate and encourage others to embrace the importance of education, and to have the courage to commit to things that seek to make a difference in the lives of others.”

England said the decision was taken in consultation with Foster’s family.