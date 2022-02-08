Americans are frustrated with the pandemic. These polls show how much.

A recent Yahoo News/YouGov survey found that 46% of respondents thought Americans should “learn to live with” the pandemic “and get back to normal,” while 43% thought “we need to do more to vaccinate, wear masks and test.”

The surveys depict an increasingly frustrated and pessimistic nation that is as worried by the specter of an endless pandemic as it is fearful of the disease. While a majority of voters remain concerned about the coronavirus, the balance of recent polling suggests that the desire to return to normalcy has approached or even overtaken alarm about the virus itself.

A wave of polls taken as the omicron variant crested across much of the United States shows new signs that the public’s resolve to combat the coronavirus pandemic is waning.

A Republican firm, Echelon Insights, had similar findings, reporting that 55% of voters thought COVID-19 should be “treated as an endemic disease that will never fully go away,” like the flu, while 38% said it should be “treated as a public health emergency.”

The results are especially striking at a time when coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and even deaths are near record highs. Indeed, the same polls showed that the public’s concern about the virus increased during the omicron wave. But in a telling indication of the public’s attitudes toward the pandemic, greater worry about the virus has not translated to greater support for measures to stop its spread.

Instead, fears of the virus apparently have been outweighed by mounting frustration with the inconveniences of a pandemic that has stretched into its second year. Three-quarters of adults described themselves as tired or frustrated with the pandemic in a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey.

Fully 70% of Americans agreed with the statement that “it’s time we accept COVID is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives” in a recent poll by Monmouth University.

The polls show that the public is, at best, divided on whether the virus itself is the most significant problem facing the nation. Many surveys show that the economy and inflation are now rated as the most important issues, and only about one-third of Americans say the pandemic is the most serious challenge.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.