High court’s Alabama ruling sparks alarm over voting rights

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority put on hold a lower court ruling that Alabama must draw new congressional districts to increase Black voting power. Civil rights groups had argued that the state, with its “sordid record” of racial discrimination, drew new maps by “packing” Black voters into one single district and “cracking” Black voters from other districts in ways that dilute their electoral power. Black voters are 26 percent of Alabama’s electorate.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s decision to temporarily halt efforts to create a second mostly Black congressional district in Alabama for the 2022 election sparked fresh warnings Tuesday that the court is becoming too politicized, eroding the Voting Rights Act, and reviving the need for Congress to intervene.

In its 5-4 decision Monday, the Supreme Court said it would review the case in full, a future legal showdown in the months to come that voting advocates fear could further gut the protections in the landmark Civil Rights-era law.

It’s “the latest example of the Supreme Court hacking away at the protections of the voting rights act of 1965,” said Senator Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat and chairman of the Judiciary Committee. “Congress must act. We must restore the Voting Rights Act.”

The outcome all but ensures Alabama will continue to send mostly white Republicans to Washington after this fall’s midterm elections and applies new pressure on Congress to shore up voter protections after a broader elections bill collapsed last month. And the decision shows the growing power of the high court’s conservative majority as President Biden is under his own pressures to name a liberal nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Representative Terri Sewell, the only Black representative from Alabama, said the court’s decision underscores the need for Congress to pass her bill, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, to update and ensure the law’s historic protections.

“Black Alabamians deserve nothing less,” Sewell said in a statement.

The case out of Alabama is one of the most important legal tests of the new congressional maps stemming from the 2020 census count. It comes in the aftermath of court decisions that have widely been viewed as chiseling away at race-based protections of the Voting Rights Act.

Alabama and other states with a known history of voting rights violations were no longer under federal oversight, or “preclearance,” from the Justice Department for changes to their election practices after the court, in its 2013 Shelby v. Holder decision, struck down the bill's formula as outdated.

As states nationwide adjust their congressional districts to fit population and demographic data, Alabama’s Republican-led Legislature drew up new maps last fall that were immediately challenged by civil rights groups on behalf of Black voters in the state. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Maryland’s Hogan won’t run for Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that he will not run for the US Senate, rebuffing an aggressive recruitment push from Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans who saw the term-limited governor as the GOP’s best chance to win in the deep-blue state.

Hogan announced his decision during an unrelated afternoon press conference in the state Capitol, explaining that he could not finish his term as governor effectively and run for the Senate at the same time.

The governor’s decision, while not totally unexpected, marks a setback in the Republican Party’s broader fight to seize the Senate majority this fall. Given his popularity, the 65-year-old Republican, a fierce critic of former president Donald Trump, would have instantly become a legitimate contender against Democratic incumbent Senator Chris Van Hollen — even in a state Trump lost by 32 percentage points in 2020.

There are no other high-profile Republican contenders in Maryland’s Senate contest. The filing deadline is Feb. 22.

Aides sought to distinguish Hogan’s move from that of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who stunned McConnell’s team last November by announcing he would seek reelection for governor instead of running for the Senate. At the time, Sununu was widely expected to enter the race to challenge Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan, but he changed his mind after speaking to multiple Senate Republicans.

Hogan never signaled he was interested in becoming a senator.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

House passes bill barring forced arbitration in assault cases

NEW YORK — The House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

The measure, passed on a 335-97 House vote, reflects rare bipartisan agreement in Congress that stems from the #MeToo movement that prompted a national reckoning on the way sexual misconduct claims are handled.

“For far too long, Americans who experience sexual harassment or assault in the workplace have been forced into the shadows, compelled to sign secretive arbitration agreements that protect their employers from liability and often shield offenders from accountability,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement after the Monday vote. She said the legislation sends “a clear signal to survivors across our nation that they deserve the freedom to seek justice and to make their voices heard.”

The Senate is expected to vote on and approve the bill within the next two weeks, sending it to President Biden for his signature.

Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, who pushed the legislation and has been vocal in the Senate about curbing sexual harassment and assault, said the measure is long overdue, having first been introduced in 2017.

An estimated 60 million American workers have the clauses in their employment contracts, Gillibrand said, but she noted the practice is not just used in employment contracts. Binding arbitration clauses can be tucked into agreements for other services, barring lawsuits against nursing homes and massage parlors from residents and patients who claim they were sexually assaulted.

ASSOCIATED PRESS







