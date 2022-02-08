McConnell blasts RNC resolution, calling Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’

The remarks from McConnell, the normally taciturn Kentucky Republican, added to a small but forceful chorus of GOP lawmakers who have decried the action that the Republican National Committee took Friday, when it officially rebuked Cheney and Kinzinger for participating in the House investigation of the Jan. 6 attack, accusing them of “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

WASHINGTON — Senator Mitch McConnell, the minority leader, pushed back hard Tuesday on the Republican Party’s censure of Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and its characterization of Jan. 6 as “legitimate political discourse,” saying the riot was a “violent insurrection.”

McConnell repudiated that description, saying, “We saw it happen. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That’s what it was.”

In the days since the RNC passed the resolution at its winter meeting, a handful of Republicans have criticized the move as everything from a political distraction to a shame on the party. McConnell was among the most blunt.

“Traditionally, the view of the national party committees is that we support all members of our party, regardless of their positions on some issues,” he told reporters. He added, “The issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views of the majority. That’s not the job of the RNC.”

The resolution, pushed by allies of former president Donald Trump, has disrupted efforts by congressional Republicans to focus on what they see as the failings of President Biden and the Democratic Party in an election year.

Some Republicans feared that the party’s censure of the only two Republicans on the House panel conducting the inquiry into Jan. 6 could resurrect efforts by the House’s far-right wing to try to expel Cheney and Kinzinger from the House Republican Conference. That had been the original intention of the party officials who drafted the censure resolution, David Bossie and Frank Eathorne.

But House Republicans emerged from a closed-door meeting Tuesday morning with a clear talking point: The party should focus on ensuring that Cheney does not win reelection to the House after this November’s election. (Kinzinger of Illinois has already announced his retirement.)