Northeastern University lifts some COVID-19 precautions as infections fall

Northeastern University will again allow in-person gatherings, dormitory visitors, and school-sponsored travel, as the institution lifts some COVID-19 safety protocols in response to declining infection rates nationwide, officials said Tuesday.

Northeastern will still require all students and employees to be fully vaccinated for the virus and to receive a booster shot, to wear masks indoors on campus, and to be tested weekly, according to an e-mail to the university community from Provost David Madigan and Chancellor Ken Henderson.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to monitor developments and be prepared to pivot as needed to protect our community,” Madigan and Henderson wrote. “We thank you for your continued understanding and flexibility as we navigate the shifting landscape of COVID-19.”