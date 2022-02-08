Salem Board of Health lifts mask mandate, vaccination requirement

The Salem Board of Health voted unanimously Tuesday evening to rescind a mask mandate and a vaccination requirement for public spaces that it had adopted late last year in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

With coronavirus infections now declining, the five-member panel agreed during a virtual meeting that it was appropriate to roll back the precautions and return to a greater sense of normalcy.

“My feeling is we put these measures in place due to a crisis, and this crisis is now abated,” said Dr. Jeremy Schiller, the board’s chairman.