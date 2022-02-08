After Cassellius, BPS needs rapid improvement

Technically, the School Committee will pick the new superintendent. But the mayor appoints the school committee and is understood to call the shots on the choice. Her goal should be to find someone who can, first of all, keep the city out of state receivership, by quickly implementing the reforms spelled out in the city’s recent agreement with state education officials, which covered everything from school buses to curriculum. But that’s the bare minimum: With all its wealth and its highly educated population, Boston should be a pacesetter in urban education.

The abrupt resignation on Monday of Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius gives Mayor Michelle Wu an early opportunity to install her own leadership at the city’s single biggest department, one that has struggled with high turnover at the top and disappointing academic performance — but one that could be the city’s crown jewel under the right leader.

That’s a tall order. So more than any other single trait, it’s vital the next superintendent be someone in whom Wu is willing to place her trust and stand beside when times get tough — as they inevitably do in the city’s emotionally charged debates about school assignments, exam schools, union contracts, state oversight, even school start times.

The city has seen how poorly it goes when the mayor doesn’t have, or doesn’t express, full confidence in a superintendent’s decision-making. Deprived of political support, Walsh’s superintendents tended to limp along, letting major problems go unaddressed — a big part of the reason BPS now has to worry about state receivership. Think of former superintendent Tommy Chang, left out to dry by Walsh when he tried to change the school’s start times to a more rational schedule or overhaul exam school admissions to increase Black and Latino enrollment.

Problems at BPS include falling enrollment, which has resulted in overcapacity; tattered buildings; an expensive, unreliable school bus system; a vocational high school that has struggled; comprehensive high schools that fail to prepare too many of their students for college or career; and absenteeism that has been exacerbated by remote learning in the pandemic. Meanwhile, the district has been slow to embrace early college programs and innovation schools.

The city’s failure to solve its problems on its own has led to increasing scrutiny from other layers of government. It’s not just the state agreement; the district is also subject to a settlement with the federal government requiring it to better serve students learning English.

Cassellius, who only started in 2019 and was new to Boston and its education politics, was able to move the needle on one contentious issue, shepherding changes to the exam school admissions process to make the schools more diverse. She also deserves credit for raising graduation standards during her tenure.

But for the most part, Cassellius’s term has been dominated by COVID-19 and the disruptions it caused for the city’s schools. Although it’s not clear why she chose now to depart, public schools superintendents have been quitting in droves during the pandemic. Cassellius also butted heads with some principals during her tenure, churned through staff in her office at an alarming rate, and endured a vote of no-confidence from the Boston Teachers Union.

Cassellius, like Chang, came from outside Boston — in her case, from Minnesota. There’s certainly value in fresh eyes from outside the system. But the city doesn’t have time to wait for a new hire to get up to speed on the intricacies of Boston’s schools. One of the most impactful superintendents in recent years was veteran BPS administrator John McDonough, who was able to diversify the teaching ranks. Wu should give serious consideration to hiring a candidate who already understands the fault lines in the city’s politics.

Looming over Cassellius’s departure and the search for her successor is the renewed talk of state intervention in the schools. Before the pandemic, the state had considered taking over some or all of the district but settled for the memorandum of understanding instead.

A state takeover would be a drastic move, and Wu should get a chance to avoid that outcome. But to do so, she’ll need to pick — and then empower — a superintendent who can first turn the schools around, and then give Boston families the first-rate district they deserve.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.