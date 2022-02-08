All need to condemn racist attacks against Mayor Wu

In reading “Officials of color condemn attacks on Wu” (Metro, Feb. 2), I was not surprised that Black and Latino public officials are standing up against racism in support of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. I am, however, disappointed that white public officials don’t seem to be part of such an organized effort. Until there is a unified stand against racism that includes white people, its insidious nature will continue to confuse and divide, holding back progress in our city. That’s bad for everyone, not just people of color. Supporting Mayor Wu in the face of racism aimed at her is good for the city of Boston. White public officials should be leading the way.

Brian Lang