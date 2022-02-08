The Capitol insurrection was not ‘political discourse.’ It was a violent act of sedition.

In its censure last week of Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, RNC officials accused the only two Republicans on the House committee investigating the US Capitol attack of “participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

If they reject this dangerous claim by the Republican National Committee, they should have no problem condemning it publicly. If they dodge the question or resort to some other infantile evasion, their silence must be recognized as a tacit endorsement of violence.

No Republican legislator should be allowed to leave any interview without answering whether they believe that the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection was “ legitimate political discourse .”

Those “ordinary citizens” used chemical spray, metal poles, stun guns, and baseball bats as weapons on anyone who got between them and the 2020 presidential election certification they tried to thwart. Those “ordinary citizens” ransacked legislators’ offices, built a gallows , and called for the execution of Vice President Mike Pence. Their “legitimate political discourse” left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and injured more than 140 law enforcement members, some of them pummeled with “blue lives matter” flags.

“I think the RNC has become the political wing of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and Three Percenters,” said Michael Fanone referring to white extremist groups who participated in the insurrection. Now a CNN law enforcement analyst, Fanone was a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer trapped in the raging mob on Jan. 6. He was dragged, repeatedly tased, and beaten unconscious.

“I was there on Jan. 6. I didn’t see any ‘political discourse,’ ” said Fanone, who suffered a heart attack and a traumatic brain injury, on CNN. “What I saw was violent insurrectionists threatening and assaulting police officers, breaking through police lines and barricades, and causing destruction and physical injury in doing so.”

So far, few Republicans have denounced the RNC’s warped version of history. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska tweeted that “we cannot allow a false narrative to be created. We cannot deny the truth — to suggest it was ‘legitimate political discourse’ is just wrong.” Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, saved during the insurrection by Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who redirected a fleeting Romney away from those who had breached the Capitol, decried Cheney and Kinzinger’s censure. He called the RNC’s characterization of the insurrection “inappropriate,” but did not call out Ronna McDaniel, the RNC’s chairwoman — and his niece — by name.

A statement from 140 former GOP officials and legislators condemning the censure vote said the RNC’s description of Jan. 6 “is an affront to the rule of law, peaceful self-government, and the constitutional order.” Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also disagreed with the RNC’s recent comments and called the Capitol attack “a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent peaceful transfer of power.”

Yet what’s clear is that the self-proclaimed law-and-order party is sanctioning lawlessness and disorder. That’s the Republican Party’s platform. Enough with the empty narrative that the Republicans are being held hostage by the bombastic twice-impeached, one-term former president. There’s no air between the GOP and Trump. This is not a forced marriage, but a symbiotic relationship based on a mutual desire to punish political enemies, hoard power, and destroy democracy.

As he was for President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Trump is a useful idiot for Republicans. His racist bellicosity is a rallying cry for the white supremacist ideas that the GOP clings to instead of policies that can help the people they were elected to serve. For RNC officials to castigate insurrectionists would be tantamount to vilifying the reflection in their own mirrors.

The RNC has wrapped itself in this nation’s fetid history of the white political violence that has encompassed either party at various times because the defining trait of white supremacy is whiteness, not political affiliation. Civil rights activists were lynched and assassinated. Church bombings and fires destroyed sacred spaces and murdered little Black girls dressed in their Sunday best. Race massacres obliterated more thriving Black communities that we can ever mourn or remember.

It’s no coincidence that a man paraded through the Capitol with a treasonous Confederate flag during the insurrection. In the madness, he probably saw his South of anti-democratic racial terrorism and subjugation rising again.

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released last month found that 40 percent of Republicans believe violence against the government is sometimes justified. What we witnessed on Jan. 6 — which was not a failed insurrection, but the start of an ongoing coup — was not a passionate debate between opponents. As it is commonly understood, political discourse does not involve threatening to drag lawmakers through the streets or defiling Capitol hallways with human excrement.

Republicans have not only declared war on history; they are also rewriting current events. The Capitol insurrection was an act of sedition. In condoning its violence as a legitimate tactic, RNC officials are now the official mouthpiece for the white extremism unraveling democracy and America.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.