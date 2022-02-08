Climate change initiatives need social change initiatives

Thank you for shining a light on the concerns of environmental justice groups and advocates in the article “Program would tailor incentives to heat pumps” by Sabrina Shankman (Page A1, Feb. 2). The new plan rejected recommendations that pushed for transparency around demographic data and prioritized municipal participation rates instead.

Residents from 38 underserved communities counted on the Department of Public Utilities to implement the necessary measures to increase access to energy efficiency benefits in their neighborhoods. According to a report by American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, “African-American households experienced a median energy burden 64 percent greater than white households in 2020.″ It is only expected for inequities to grow if the DPU does not address the roots of disparities in access with an intersectional lens.