Let’s hear it (quietly) for electric lawn equipment

Regarding the Feb. 5 column by Marcela García, “Should Boston limit the use of gas-powered lawn tools?,” well-documented facts lead to the conclusion we should limit the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, but do so thoughtfully. We must protect the operators from the fumes, particulates, vibrations, and noise that can cause myriad health problems. Landscape company owners who have already converted to electric equipment report that it is satisfactory and does not require more time. Additionally, some leaves can be left and are beneficial to the lawn. A gradual transition to electric over three years can make that process of change easier for the business owners. A bill introduced to the Legislature by state Representative Michelle Ciccolo would offer financial assistance for cities, towns, and business owners converting to electric equipment. I encourage readers to look at Lexington’s recent by-law that will be voted on in March. This model limits the use to certain times of the year, limits the hours and days such equipment can be used, but most critically phases out (over three years) gas-powered leaf blowers to give time for landscaping businesses (large and small) to adapt. Together with some thoughtful city and state incentives, this is a reasonable path forward and a compromise we should all be able to accept.
Dean Hickman
Chair, Sustainable Belmont
Belmont