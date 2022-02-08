May I have a word: That curious thing dogs do

Vets also call it nesting , the president-elect of the World Veterinary Association, John de Jong, of Weston, told me, and he explained the behavior like this: “The presumption is that they are thinking of matting down the area as they would have to do if there was brush in the wild — and also to find an optimum position in which to lie down to protect themselves should another animal or predator come along. Both are evolutionary in origin.” Good to know!

Last time , I asked you to come up with a name for the turning around and around in circles that many dogs do before they lie down. Spoiler: The term that veterinarians use for this is circling , as I discovered thanks to a web page that reader Joe Donnelly, of Rowley.

Advertisement

Back to terminology. Circling and nesting are functional — but they sure take the fun out of functionality. Let’s see if we can do better.

My esteemed and totally fun colleague Jeff Jacoby sent me the following under the subject line “This pun isn’t fully baked”: “The dogs are circling the waggin’.” Ideas contributor and author Anne Bernays, who submitted the question in the first place, wrote again to propose an answer: “I think the dog is circulating.”

Lisa, of Melrose, suggested spin cycle. Jeff Kaufman, of Needham, offered dogtwirling, adding, “Might also be useful for when a dog chases its tail.”

I award bragging rights this time, however, to Doug Wallace, of Newton. “When my dog used to spin around and around,” Doug wrote, “we used to say ‘He’s going into a tailspin.’”

Our next challenge springs from a recent one about an English-language term for a grandchild’s other set of grandparents. At least six languages already have words to express that idea — which got me thinking about other words in other languages that lack an English equivalent. So this time, I invite you to help broaden our English lexicon by coming up with coinages to fill any or all of 10 gaps.

Advertisement

But first, let me share my source: “They Have a Word for It: A Lighthearted Lexicon of Untranslatable Words and Phrases,” by Howard Rheingold. I’ve liked this book ever since it was published, in 1988. I also did a bit of supplementary research on some of Rheingold’s finds. And here the words are:

Berrieh, or berya. A Yiddish term for “an extraordinarily energetic, talented, competent woman.” Recently in Ideas, we learned that Icelandic has a word with a similar meaning: sprakkar.

Biritilulo. “Comparing yams to settle disputes” in Papua New Guinea’s Kilivila language. Yes, it does mean that, and what a civilized way to settle disputes!

Carità pelosa. Literally meaning “hairy charity” in Italian, an expression meaning “generosity with an ulterior motive.”

Dohada. “Unusual appetites or longings of pregnant women,” from Sanskrit. The word is, Rheingold notes, “older than the English language.”

Istiqâra. From Arabic, “a request for spiritual or practical assistance in the form of a dream.”

Mbuki-mvuki. “To shuck off clothes in order to dance” in at least some of Africa’s Bantu languages.

Mokita. Means “Truth everybody knows but nobody speaks,” another word from in Papua New Guinea’s remarkable Kilivila language. I’m suddenly tempted to try learning that language because it seems to express such a wise way of viewing the world.

Advertisement

Razbliuto. Russian for “the feeling a person has for someone he or she once loved but now does not.”

Schlimmbesserung. In German, meaning “a so-called improvement that makes things worse.”

And tartle. Scottish for “to hesitate in recognizing a person or thing.” The Scotsman, a newspaper based in Edinburgh, once named tartle “word of the week”; usually, it means to blank on someone’s name.

Will you help me help English augment its vocabulary? Please come up with a word or two or 10 to be those words’ English equivalents. Send your words to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by noon on Friday, Feb. 18, and kindly include where you live.

Barbara Wallraff is a writer who lives in Cambridge, Mass., and London.