EPA denies appeal that sought to block GE settlement with Western Mass. towns

Timothy Gray, the executive director of the Housatonic River Initiative, said Tuesday night that the organizations will now take their appeal “to federal court, where we will actually have a chance.”

The agency’s Environmental Appeals Board declined a petition to review the plan, which was filed by two local groups, the Housatonic River Initiative and the Housatonic Environmental Action League, according to a 125-page order issued by the board.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday denied an appeal to a $63 million settlement between General Electric and five Western Massachusetts communities that is intended to clean the Housatonic River by depositing some polluted sediment in a nearby landfill, documents show.

Advertisement

“We’re suing the EPA right now, so we never expected them … to rule for us,” Gray said.

Boston-based GE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For roughly four decades, GE dumped massive amounts of toxic chemicals from its industrial plant in Pittsfield into the Housatonic, including polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCB’s, which were banned in the United States in 1979.

In February 2020, GE agreed to pay the $63 million to Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Sheffield, and Stockbridge as compensation for the pollution and to launch a massive project to remove contaminated sediment from the Housatonic.

Under the settlement, GE will ship the most toxic sediment to licensed hazardous waste landfills outside Massachusetts, in keeping with local requests.

Some less contaminated sediment will be stored in a new facility at a gravel pit along the border of Lee and Lenox, where many residents are concerned that it will remain a hazard to their families, according to Gray.

“Everybody’s fairly outraged,” he said, adding that hundreds of people had come to a series of public meetings to speak in opposition to the landfill. “The only people that are pushing this are the politicians.”

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.