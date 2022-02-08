32 Olympic athletes in isolation after positive COVID tests

BEIJING — Beijing Olympic organizers said there are 32 athletes in isolation facilities after they tested positive for the coronavirus and they’re spending an average of seven days in isolation.

Brian McCloskey, chairman of the expert medical panel for the Beijing Games, said as many people will be let out of isolation as possible, but only when it’s safe. He said 50 athletes have been discharged from isolation and that the vast majority of athletes in isolation are well and do not require any medical treatment.

The disclosure came after complaints by athletes and teams about inedible food, dirty rooms and a lack of training equipment and Internet access. Organizers have acknowledged that isolation is already a difficult situation for athletes and said they are working to quickly address any problems.