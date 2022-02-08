Brad Marchand given match penalty, Patrice Bergeron injured as Bruins suffer costly loss to Penguins

As Jarry was about to toss the puck over, Marchand swooped in and swatted his stick. Marchand and Jarry exchanged words on their way to the locker rooms.

The Bruins were in a 3-2 hole, fending off a Penguins attack as time ran down. Marchand flipped the puck to the other end of the ice. Jarry snagged it and appeared to offer it to a fan on the other side of the glass.

A petty exchange between Brad Marchand and Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry at the end of the second period on Tuesday escalated into an altercation that could lead to larger consequences for Marchand.

But it wasn’t over. The Bruins were down 4-2 with less than a minute left when Marchand recovered a wrist shot by Craig Smith and tried to jam a shot attempt past Jarry, who made the stop and had some words for Marchand afterwards.

Marchand charged in and punched Jarry. Then after being restrained by an official, he jabbed Jarry in the helmet with his stick. The incidents earned Marchand a roughing penalty and a match penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“That happened quick,” Cassidy said. “I don’t know honestly. Lack of discipline, obviously on Brad’s part in that situation ... You’ve got to have better discipline. At the end of the day, Brad’s a leader on our team and he needs to control his emotions in that situation.”

Marchand has already been suspended this season. In November he was handed a three-game suspension for slew-footing Vancouver’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron left the ice at the 11:16 mark of the third after his skate got tangled with Sidney Crosby. Bergeron tumbled into the boards and stayed down before eventually leaving the ice to go to the training room.

Cassidy said he had an upper body injury.

“I don’t know if the concussion [spotter] took him out,” Cassidy said. “The way he went into the boards, I wouldn’t be surprised. When you’re down like that, that’s typically what happens. I did not speak to him. He didn’t come back to the bench. I went into the training room, he wasn’t there. So that’s about all I got for right now. Hopefully, he’s OK.”