Bruins blow another lead, this time in loss to Danton Heinen and the Penguins

They had a two-goal lead against the Colorado Avalanche going into the third period on Jan. 26 and let the Avalanche come back to win 4-3 in overtime. They took another two-goal lead into the third against the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 1, but let Seattle score twice in the first eight minutes before salvaging a 3-2 victory.

The Bruins had lost three of their last five, and in both wins and losses, they had built leads and watched them unravel.

As refreshed as the Bruins might have felt coming out of the All-Star break and as encouraged as they might have been after winning 12 of 17 games once teams returned in January from the league-wide hiatus, they were reminded in their 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins of some of the red flags that started to pop up at the end of the season’s first half.

Against the Penguins at TD Garden on Tuesday, the Bruins’ lead didn’t even last to the final frame. They jumped out to another two-goal lead only to give it up faster than they got it.

The Bruins got their first goal of the night on the power play after a Radim Zohorna tripping penalty. Patrice Bergeron won the face-off, then made a play to keep the puck in the offensive zone and find Taylor Hall, who hit Pastrnak on the left side for his 23d goal of the season and his 12th power-play tally.

Late in the first, a Penguins line change set up a Bruins 3-on-1 rush with Erik Haula, Hall, and Pastrnak forming a triangle around John Marino. From the left side, Haula hit Hall in the middle; Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry got a glove to Hall’s shot, but couldn’t squeeze it. The puck popped free and Pastrnak was waiting to pounce, swatting it out of mid-air for his second goal of the night and giving the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

Pastrnak now has 40 career multi-goal games, six this season. The Bruins came in 5-0 this year when Pastrnak scored multiple goals in a game and 30-10 all-time. Pastrnak has scored 16 goals since the start of January and Hall’s assisted on nine of them.

Danton Heinen, the Bruins’ fourth-round pick in 2014 who was traded to Anaheim in 2020, made his mark in the second period, going forehand to backhand to beat Jeremy Swayman and cut the Bruins lead to 2-1.

Heinen scored nine goals for the Penguins in his first 30 games, but since the league went on hiatus in December, he’d been in a 10-game drought. He snapped out of it with his first multi-goal game since his Bruins days.

His second goal tied it at 2-2. He let a wrist shot go from the right circle that bounced off Swayman’s shoulder and played hide-and-seek until Swayman knocked it into the net himself.

The Penguins made the comeback complete at the 12:53 mark, putting too many bodies in front of Swayman for him to handle. Brian Rust recovered his own miss, went behind the net, and spotted Sidney Crosby set up on the other side. Crosby snapped off a quick shot that barely wriggled past Swayman to put Pittsburgh up, 3-2.

Rust’s empty-netter wrapped things up in the third period.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.